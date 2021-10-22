Parametric Design Software Market Covid-19 Impact and Latest Trends, Demands, Overview and Analysis by 2028 with some players: Autodesk, Inc, BlocksCAD, FreeCAD, IBM Corporation

This research report will give you deep insights about the Parametric Design Software Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Parametric is a term used when the dimension value is changed to define the ability of a dimension to modify the shape of model geometry. Software for parametric design has the ability to produce designs that need to be modified on a regular basis. The world of product design is being changed by advanced design technologies. In order to meet business goals, parametric design software helps organizations to choose the correct components of product lifecycle management (PLM).

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global parametric design software market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on type, the parametric design software market is segmented into: Cloud-based and On-premises. On the basis of enterprise size, the parametric design software market is segmented into: Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the parametric design software market is segmented into: Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Retail and Consumer Goods, Aerospace and Defense, and Others.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Autodesk, Inc.

BlocksCAD

Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks Corporation

FreeCAD

IBM Corporation

Parametric Design & Solution

Parametric Solutions, Inc.

Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC)

Robert McNeel & Associates

Siemens AG

The Table of Content for Parametric Design Software Market research study includes:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Parametric Design Software Market Landscape Parametric Design Software Market – Key Market Dynamics Parametric Design Software Market – Global Market Analysis Parametric Design Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type Parametric Design Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Type of Product Parametric Design Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Service Parametric Design Software Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2028 – Geographical Analysis Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Parametric Design Software Market Industry Landscape Parametric Design Software Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix List of Tables List of Figures

