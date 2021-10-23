Nickel Scrap Market: 2021 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Global Nickel Scrap Market 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Nickel Scrap industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Nickel Scrap market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nickel Scrap market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Nickel Scrap in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Nickel Scrap market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

The Global Nickel Scrap market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Nickel Scrap market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Nickel Scrap manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Nickel Scrap Industry 2021 Market Research Report is spread across 154 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Nickel Scrap market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sims Metal Management

OmniSource

European Metal Recycling

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hanwa

Commercial Metals

Stena Metal International

Yechiu Group

Chiho Environmental Group

Nucor

Cohen

DOWA

Kataman

Turbine Alloys

Wilton Recycling

Rockaway Recycling

Monico Alloys

Perfect Impex

Jacomij Metals BV

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Nickel Scrap market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Nickel Scrap volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nickel Scrap market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Nickel Scrap market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Stainless Steel

Superheat Resisting Alloy

Aickel Waste in Battery

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Stainless Steel

Nickel-based and Copper-based Alloys

Alloy Steels

Other

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Global Nickel Scrap Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nickel Scrap Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Stainless Steel

1.4.3 Superheat Resisting Alloy

1.4.4 Aickel Waste in Battery

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Stainless Steel

1.5.3 Nickel-based and Copper-based Alloys

1.5.4 Alloy Steels

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Production

2.1.1 Global Nickel Scrap Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Nickel Scrap Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Nickel Scrap Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Nickel Scrap Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Nickel Scrap Growth Rate (CAGR) 2021-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Nickel Scrap Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Nickel Scrap Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Nickel Scrap Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Nickel Scrap Market

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Nickel Scrap Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Nickel Scrap Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Nickel Scrap Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Nickel Scrap Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Nickel Scrap Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2021)

3.2.2 Nickel Scrap Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2021)

3.2.3 Global Nickel Scrap Market Concentration Ratio (CR10 and HHI)

3.3 Nickel Scrap Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Nickel Scrap Production by Regions

4.1 Global Nickel Scrap Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Nickel Scrap Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Nickel Scrap Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nickel Scrap Production

4.2.2 North America Nickel Scrap Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Nickel Scrap Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nickel Scrap Production

4.3.2 Europe Nickel Scrap Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Nickel Scrap Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Nickel Scrap Production

4.4.2 China Nickel Scrap Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Nickel Scrap Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Nickel Scrap Production

4.5.2 Japan Nickel Scrap Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Nickel Scrap Import & Export

5 Nickel Scrap Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Nickel Scrap Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Nickel Scrap Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Nickel Scrap Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Nickel Scrap Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Nickel Scrap Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Nickel Scrap Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Nickel Scrap Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Nickel Scrap Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Nickel Scrap Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Nickel Scrap Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Nickel Scrap Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Nickel Scrap Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Nickel Scrap Revenue by Type

6.3 Nickel Scrap Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Nickel Scrap Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2021)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Sims Metal Management

8.1.1 Sims Metal Management Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.1.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 OmniSource

8.2.1 OmniSource Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.2.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 European Metal Recycling

8.3.1 European Metal Recycling Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.3.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Schnitzer Steel Industries

8.4.1 Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.4.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Hanwa

8.5.1 Hanwa Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.5.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Commercial Metals

8.6.1 Commercial Metals Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.6.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Stena Metal International

8.7.1 Stena Metal International Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.7.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Yechiu Group

8.8.1 Yechiu Group Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.8.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Chiho Environmental Group

8.9.1 Chiho Environmental Group Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.9.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Nucor

8.10.1 Nucor Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Nickel Scrap

8.10.4 Nickel Scrap Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Cohen

8.12 DOWA

8.13 Kataman

8.14 Turbine Alloys

8.15 Wilton Recycling

8.16 Rockaway Recycling

8.17 Monico Alloys

8.18 Perfect Impex

8.19 Jacomij Metals BV

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Nickel Scrap Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Nickel Scrap Production Forecast 2021-2025

9.1.2 Global Nickel Scrap Revenue Forecast 2021-2025

9.2 Nickel Scrap Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Nickel Scrap Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Nickel Scrap Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Nickel Scrap Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Nickel Scrap Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Nickel Scrap Consumption Forecast by Countries 2021-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Nickel Scrap Consumption Forecast by Countries 2021-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Nickel Scrap Consumption Forecast by Regions 2021-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Nickel Scrap Consumption Forecast by Country 2021-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Nickel Scrap Consumption Forecast by Countries 2021-2025

10.7.2 Turkey

10.7.3 GCC Countries

10.7.4 Egypt

10.7.5 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Nickel Scrap Upstream Market

11.1.1 Nickel Scrap Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Nickel Scrap Raw Material

11.1.3 Nickel Scrap Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Nickel Scrap Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Nickel Scrap Distributors

11.5 Nickel Scrap Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

