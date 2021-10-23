Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Industry 2021 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

The Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Pressure-sensitive Adhesive manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Industry 2021 Market Research Report is spread across 111 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Greiner Packaging

Brentwood Industries

Spencer Industries

Silgan Holdings

PolyOne

Wilbert Plastic Services

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Corning Corporation

Huntsman International LLC Company

Illinois Tool Works

Franklin International

Mapei

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Wacker Chemie

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Pressure-sensitive Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water-based

Hot-melt

Solvent based

UV-cured

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

EVA

PU

Polyolefin

Polyamide

Polyester

Acrylic

Silicone

Rubber

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

1.1 Definition of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

1.2 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-based

1.2.3 Hot-melt

1.2.4 Solvent based

1.2.5 UV-cured

1.3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 EVA

1.3.3 PU

1.3.4 Polyolefin

1.3.5 Polyamide

1.3.6 Polyester

1.3.7 Acrylic

1.3.8 Silicone

1.3.9 Rubber

1.4 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue Analysis

4.3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue by Regions

5.2 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production

5.3.2 North America Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Import and Export

5.4 Europe Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production

5.4.2 Europe Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Import and Export

5.5 China Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production

5.5.2 China Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Import and Export

5.6 Japan Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production

5.6.2 Japan Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Import and Export

5.8 India Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production

5.8.2 India Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Import and Export

6 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production by Type

6.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Revenue by Type

6.3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Price by Type

7 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2021)

8 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 3M Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 3M Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Arkema

8.2.1 Arkema Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Arkema Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Arkema Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 H.B. Fuller

8.3.1 H.B. Fuller Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 H.B. Fuller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 H.B. Fuller Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Henkel

8.4.1 Henkel Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Henkel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Henkel Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Sika

8.5.1 Sika Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Sika Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Sika Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Greiner Packaging

8.6.1 Greiner Packaging Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Greiner Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Greiner Packaging Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Brentwood Industries

8.7.1 Brentwood Industries Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Brentwood Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Brentwood Industries Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Spencer Industries

8.8.1 Spencer Industries Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Spencer Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Spencer Industries Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Silgan Holdings

8.9.1 Silgan Holdings Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Silgan Holdings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Silgan Holdings Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 PolyOne

8.10.1 PolyOne Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 PolyOne Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 PolyOne Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Wilbert Plastic Services

8.12 Avery Dennison Corporation

8.13 Dow Corning Corporation

8.14 Huntsman International LLC Company

8.15 Illinois Tool Works

8.16 Franklin International

8.17 Mapei

8.18 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

8.19 Wacker Chemie

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market

9.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.2 Europe Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.3 China Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.4 Japan Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.6 India Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Forecast 2021-2025

9.3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Pressure-sensitive Adhesive Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

