Roofing Materials Industry 2021 Global Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global Roofing Materials Market 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Roofing Materials industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Roofing Materials market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Roofing Materials market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Roofing Materials in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Roofing Materials market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

The Global Roofing Materials market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Roofing Materials market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Roofing Materials manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Roofing Materials Industry 2021 Market Research Report is spread across 112 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Roofing Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Braas Monier Building Group

Etex

GAF Materials

Owens Corning

American Hydrotech

Atlas Roofing

CertainTeed

Eagle Roofing Products

IKO Industries

Johns Manville

Zappone Manufacturing

Euroshield

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Roofing Materials market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Roofing Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roofing Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Roofing Materials market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Asphalt Shingles

Clay Tile

Metal roofing

Wood Shingles

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Roofing Materials

1.1 Definition of Roofing Materials

1.2 Roofing Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Roofing Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Asphalt Shingles

1.2.3 Clay Tile

1.2.4 Metal roofing

1.2.5 Wood Shingles

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Roofing Materials Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Roofing Materials Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential Construction

1.3.3 Commercial Construction

1.4 Global Roofing Materials Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Roofing Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Roofing Materials Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Roofing Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Roofing Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Roofing Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Roofing Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Roofing Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Roofing Materials

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Roofing Materials

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Roofing Materials

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Roofing Materials

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Roofing Materials Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Roofing Materials

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Roofing Materials Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Roofing Materials Revenue Analysis

4.3 Roofing Materials Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Roofing Materials Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Roofing Materials Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Roofing Materials Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Roofing Materials Revenue by Regions

5.2 Roofing Materials Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Roofing Materials Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Roofing Materials Production

5.3.2 North America Roofing Materials Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Roofing Materials Import and Export

5.4 Europe Roofing Materials Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Roofing Materials Production

5.4.2 Europe Roofing Materials Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Roofing Materials Import and Export

5.5 China Roofing Materials Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Roofing Materials Production

5.5.2 China Roofing Materials Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Roofing Materials Import and Export

5.6 Japan Roofing Materials Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Roofing Materials Production

5.6.2 Japan Roofing Materials Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Roofing Materials Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Import and Export

5.8 India Roofing Materials Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Roofing Materials Production

5.8.2 India Roofing Materials Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Roofing Materials Import and Export

6 Roofing Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Roofing Materials Production by Type

6.2 Global Roofing Materials Revenue by Type

6.3 Roofing Materials Price by Type

7 Roofing Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Roofing Materials Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Roofing Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2021)

8 Roofing Materials Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Braas Monier Building Group

8.1.1 Braas Monier Building Group Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Braas Monier Building Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Braas Monier Building Group Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Etex

8.2.1 Etex Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Etex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Etex Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 GAF Materials

8.3.1 GAF Materials Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 GAF Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 GAF Materials Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Owens Corning

8.4.1 Owens Corning Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Owens Corning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Owens Corning Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 American Hydrotech

8.5.1 American Hydrotech Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 American Hydrotech Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 American Hydrotech Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Atlas Roofing

8.6.1 Atlas Roofing Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Atlas Roofing Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Atlas Roofing Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 CertainTeed

8.7.1 CertainTeed Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 CertainTeed Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 CertainTeed Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Eagle Roofing Products

8.8.1 Eagle Roofing Products Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Eagle Roofing Products Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Eagle Roofing Products Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 IKO Industries

8.9.1 IKO Industries Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 IKO Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 IKO Industries Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Johns Manville

8.10.1 Johns Manville Roofing Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Johns Manville Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Johns Manville Roofing Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Zappone Manufacturing

8.12 Euroshield

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Roofing Materials Market

9.1 Global Roofing Materials Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Roofing Materials Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2 Roofing Materials Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Roofing Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.2 Europe Roofing Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.3 China Roofing Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.4 Japan Roofing Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Roofing Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.6 India Roofing Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.3 Roofing Materials Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Roofing Materials Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Roofing Materials Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

