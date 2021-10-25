Electric Bike Market By Technology, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunity, Projection Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

A new market study, titled “Electric Bike Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview :

The global electric bike market size is expected to reach USD 52.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The growing technological innovations coupled with growing cognizance regarding the efficiency, eco-friendliness, and convenience of electric moped can have an excellent impact on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Electric Bike Market, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 16.86 billion in 2020.

Regional Insights :

Rising E-bike Sales to Augment Growth in North America

In 2020, Asia Pacific was worth USD 8.72 billion, with China accounting for the majority of the market share. The dominance is ascribed to factors such as substantial cycling infrastructure in established and emerging nations such as China and Japan, high automobile and public transport congestion, and growing stringency of pollution laws for e-bikes.

The market in Europe is projected to develop significantly. In July 2021, the Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung European Union released the second edition of the European Mobility Atlas. According to the research, electric moped producers and parts are operating in 23 of the EU’s 27 member nations. Roughly 900 small and medium companies (SMEs) employ around 120,000 people and invest more than one billion euros in research and development. The market in North America is also projected to develop rapidly. According to NABSA, the number of bike-share systems that use electric bikes has grown from 28% in 2019 to 44% in 2020. Several cities, including Washington, D.C., New York, and San Francisco, have reduced speed restrictions, blocked automobile lanes, and built dedicated bike lanes. The rise in electric moped sales can be ascribed to these causes.

Competitive Landscape :

The Accell Group to Dominate the Market

The Accell Group is a major participant in the electric bike industry. The firm employs roughly 3,100 people in 15 different countries. Furthermore, the company’s motorcycles and associated goods are offered to clients and dealers in over 80 countries.

Key Development :

September 2020: Sparta, a bicycle brand operating under the Accell Group, introduced Sparta d-burst, a powerful new speed pedelec. D-burst is available as both e-bike and speed pedelec. Moreover, it comes with a capacity of more than 1125 Wh.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Market:

Giant Bicycles (Taichung City, Taiwan)

Energica Motor Company (Modena, Italy)

Accell Group (Heerenveen, Netherlands)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Gerlingen, Germany)

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH (Cloppenburg, Germany)

Pedego Electric Bikes (California, U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Trek Bicycle Corporation (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Bionx International Corporation (Ontario, Canada)

Shimano Inc. (Osaka, Japan)

VanMoof (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

