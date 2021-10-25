Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Global Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of 10.2% In Forecast Period 2020-2028

A new market study, titled “Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

Pune, India, August 18th 2021: The global electric vehicle charging station market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 111.90 billion by 2028 from USD 17.59 billion in 2021 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 30.26% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled, “Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 24.16 billion in 2020.

In recent times, demand for Electric Vehicles is rising rapidly worldwide. However, China and the United States are holding the major market share for the same. Since the demand for EVs is increasing, thus electronic charging industry is also propelling. Governments worldwide are contributing towards setting up the charging stations. For instance, the Chinese government has approved the development of fast-charging stations by the national policies. Similarly, in the United States, the government is offering all its support and funds to develop EV charging stations. Such active support by government agencies is likely to fuel the market for level 3 charging stations during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy worldwide, and the EV charging stations market was also impacted. Due to the spread of the virus, governments worldwide announced lockdowns. This impacted most of the industries and forced people to stay at home and which, in turn, has reduced the frequent traveling and meeting with others. Moreover, many companies offered work from home for their employees to ensure company continuity in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is projected to hinder the market for EV charging stations over the forecast period. It has been reported that remote working practices are predicted to impede the growth of the automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on New Launches & Acquisitions to Strengthen Market Growth

This market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches, collaborations & partnerships, and acquisitions. Such strategies taken up by key players are expected to strengthen its market prospects. Below is the industry development.

July 2021: DC fast-charging stations, which is a network of The Tesla Supercharger, are extending their charging functions for other types of electric vehicles.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Charge Point Inc. (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Tesla Inc. (Palo Alto, California, U.S.)

BP Chargemaster (Luton. U.K.)

Shell International BV (The Hague, The Netherlands)

Webasto Group (Stockdorf, Germany)

Siemens AG (Munich, Germany)

EVBox (Amsterdam)

Eaton (Dublin, Ireland)

