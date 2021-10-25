Motorized Quadricycle Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

A new market study, titled “Motorized Quadricycle Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global motorized quadricycle market is set to gain momentum from the increasing investment of OEMs in research and development activities. They are striving to enhance the passenger’s safety by launching environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient vehicles. Tesla, for instance, introduced a new feature named Navigate on Autopilot in 2018. It enables the car to navigate, accelerate, change lanes, or decelerate on its own. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled “Motorized Quadricycle Market, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size is projected to grow from USD 901.5 million in 2021 to USD 1,869.6 million in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.1% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 839.1 million in 2020.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Disruptions in Euro 5 Model Development to Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled regions, such as North America and Europe to think of adopting a measured approach, especially in the automotive sector. It has paralyzed retail business activities and disturbed the development of Euro 5 models. Several manufacturers are struggling because of their pre-existing lack of technical and financial resources. Our research reports would help you get a complete picture of the motorized quadricycle industry.

Segmentation-

Heavy Quadricycle Segment Procured 78.04% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into light quadricycles (L6e) and heavy quadricycles (L7e). Out of these, the heavy quadricycle segment generated 78.04% in terms of the motorized quadricycle market share in 2020. It is set to grow steadily backed by the increasing shift of people towards these vehicles as they can easily transport goods even in heavy traffic.

Report Coverage-

The report provides an accurate assessment of various customers’ journeys related to the market, regions, and segments. Besides, it offers several customer impressions about industrial liquid coating and its usage. The analysis takes a closer look at their fears and pain points across multiple customer touch points. Stakeholders can improve customer engagement with their own companies.

A List of Prominent Motorized Quadricycle Companies Profiled in the Report:

Renault (Paris, France)

Ingersoll Rand (Milwaukee, U.S.)

Yogomo (Shandong, China)

Textron (Rhode Island, U.S.)

Italcar Industrial S.r.l. (Turin, Italy)

Polaris Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Yamaha Golf-Car Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Bajaj Auto (Pune, India)

