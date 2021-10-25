Dermal Fillers Market Global Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast Outlook 2028

A new market study, titled “Dermal Fillers Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

Pune, India, 15th June 2021: The global dermal fillers market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 6.28 billion by 2028 while exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 10.8% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Dermal Fillers Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 2.84 billion in 2020.

Demand for cosmetic procedures, especially the non-invasive ones such as face fillers, is increasing. Face fillers are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin of the face to provide fuller and smoother skin. Moreover, there are various other applications of injectable implants, such as lip enhancement and treatment of acne scars. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding filler procedures among millennials and the Gen Z population significantly promotes the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 is visible in the healthcare sector as it is at the epicenter of this unprecedented global pandemic challenge. The medical cosmetics sector was particularly affected as it was a non-essential and elective service. Due to lockdowns, the sector witnessed disruptions in supply chains raised due to limitations on import and export, closure of flights, reduced production, and disturbed supply channels. For instance, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.), a strong player in the global market, recorded a decrease of 42.3% in revenue compared to fiscal year (FY) 2019 for the JUVEDERM Collection. However, the market is expected to boom back again during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By material, the market is segmented into hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, poly-l-lactic acid, PMMA (Poly (methyl methacrylate)), fat fillers, and others. By product, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Based on its application, the market is divided into scar treatment, wrinkle correction treatment, lip enhancement, restoration of volume/ fullness, and others. By end-user, it is trifurcated into specialty & dermatology clinics, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Based on movement, the hyaluronic acid segment held the highest share of 77.1% in 2020. This is attributable to the increase in the demand for hyaluronic acid products due to their safety and comparative longevity. Furthermore, many companies offer hyaluronic acid products in economically stable and high-growth countries such as Europe. In this region, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) is expected to drive the segment’s growth in the forecast period.

List of Key Players Profiled in Dermal Fillers Market Report

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (North Chicago, U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nashville, U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany)

Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Sinclair Pharma (London, U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (Seongnam-si, South Korea)

Bioxis pharmaceuticals (Lyon, France)

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Prague, Czech Republic)

Korman (Kiryat Bialik, Israel)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Toronto, Canada)

Suneva Medical (San Diego, U.S.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Bedford, U.S.)

