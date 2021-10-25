Surgical Sutures Market Projection By Global Top Key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

A new market study, titled “Surgical Sutures Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview

The global surgical sutures market size was USD 3.33 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 3.41 billion in 2021 to USD 5.12 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.0% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Surgical Sutures Market, 2021-2028.”

As per our researchers, the rising occurrence of road accidents and long-lasting diseases, occasioning in a greater percentage of patients going through various types of surgeries comprising ankle arthroplasty, hip replacement, bypass surgery, and many such others.

For example, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), until February 2020, about 20-50 million patients experienced non-fatal injuries, among which few led to bone fracture, and have successively undergone ankle arthroplasty and additional bone operations. This is anticipated to sway the demand for this gadget in the upcoming years and, in return, is estimated to enhance the surgical sutures market growth during the mentioned timeframe in a substantial method.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures to Boost Market Growth

Surging patients signing up for knee and hip replacement, hysterectomy, bypass operation, and cosmetic and beautification surgeries is uplifting the usage of the surgical sutures device to fix the injuries at a rapid pace.

For example, as per a report published by HEALTHLINE MEDIA, roughly about 600,000 knee replacement operations are executed annually in the U.S. Similarly, according to records by Texas Heart Institute, around 200,000 coronary artery bypass graft operations are accomplished yearly in the U.S.

However, on the contrary, the obtainability of substitute products for injury curing, such as surgical staplers, is curbing the growth of this market. In spite of all the technological progression in these apparatuses, some disadvantages are preventing its utilization into the surgical process. Few of the restrictions comprising cross-hatched marks, surgical site infection, huge cost of anti-bacterial sutures are limiting the implementation of sutures among the surgery specialists.

For example, as per a fact report issued by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, annually roughly about 5% of patients, being performed on several surgeries, further in time grow surgical site septicity owing to the existence of germs in the sutures.

Regional Insights

North America held the highest surgical sutures market share and was worth USD 1.34 billion in 2020. This is owing to the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases leading to a huge number of patients being forced to have surgeries, resulting in an upsurge in demand for such sutures.

The market size in Europe is projected to develop with a substantial CAGR owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure in leading countries such as Germany, U.K. and the unveiling of innovative suturing apparatus by Smith & Nephew and various other surgical sutures providers in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period on account of escalating incidence of gynecological and cardiovascular illnesses leading to an increasing number of operations, expanding mindfulness for innovative surgical devices, and emphasis on major players in developing nations.

Competitive Landscape

Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products by Key Players to Spur Market Growth

The global market is conquered by few reputable players such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon US LLC, and Medtronic in 2020. Strong emphasis on modernization of novel technology in suturing gadgets to accomplish the intricate surgical process, the extension of production size are some of their tactics to embrace the existing market places. On the contrary, developing players such as DemeTECH Corporation, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., and others are aiming at emerging novel products in developing as well as developed countries to control the majority of the market shares.

For example, in April 2021, Medtronic introduced a research and development facility in India in order to support 15 Medtronic functioning divisions worldwide.

Industry Development

December 2020: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., was granted the U.S. FDA sanction of the X-Tack endoscopic HeliX appending system to expand the usage of this novel technology.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Melsungen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Smith & Nephew (London, U.K.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Coloplast A/S(Humlebaek, Denmark)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (Austin, U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

DemeTECH Corporation (Miami, U.S.)

TEPHA INC. (Lexington, U.S.)

Internacional Farmacéutica (Cuahutemóc, Mexico)

Kono Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (Ichikawa City, Japan)

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

