Trend In Ultrasound Equipment Market Is Now Ready To Analysis For Market Size, Segment, Share & Opportunity Forecast To 2028

Market Overview

The global ultrasound equipment market size was USD 7.26 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2021 to USD 12.93 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

According to our analysts, ultrasound utilizes high-frequency sound waves in order to take visuals of functional structures, which are then construed by healthcare experts to identify irregularities in a patient. This equipment is utilized to analyze numerous chronic conditions associated with crucial body parts such as blood vessels in the abdomen, heart, joints, and others.

Medical ultrasound is also popularly known as sonography and is measured to be one of the secure, non-invasive analytical procedures to inspect internal organs.

COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Obstruct Sales of Ultrasound Equipment and Other Medical Devices

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an overall negative effect on the market. The pandemic has produced commotions in the supply chain of medical devices across the globe. Few of the essential players functioning in the ultrasound market have confronted supply chain interferences, precisely from suppliers in relentlessly affected developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil, among others.

On the contrary, the production capability of some of the players has been influenced owing to the inaccessibility of domestically obtained raw materials or fragments.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific held the maximum ultrasound equipment market shares and was worth USD 2.82 billion in 2020. The growth of this region is accredited to the incessant emphasis of key companies on novel product expansion in the region.

North America region held the second-highest global market share in 2020 owing to augmented sales quantities of these gadgets.

Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare to Dominate Market Backed by Strong Product Portfolio

GE healthcare controlled the industry and was responsible for the highest market share in 2020. The domination of GE healthcare is a consequence of holding a robust product portfolio and increasing the delivery network of the company, which offers a competitive edge to the company. The competitive landscape of the market for ultrasound equipment is combined owing to the reinforced collection and broad distribution network of prominent players in the market.

Industry Development

June 2020: Koninklijke Philips N.V., declared that the healthcare establishments in Japan permitted Lumify, which is its handheld solution. The company further intends to commercialize its great-quality transportable ultrasound device obtainable practically everywhere across Japan.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

Hitachi (Tokyo, Japan)

Siemens Healthcare (Erlangen, Germany)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd. (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Esaote (Genoa, Italy)

