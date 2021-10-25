Pumps Market Size and Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

A device used for the movement of fluids (liquid or gas) and slurries by mechanical action is known as pump. Pumps can be classified on the basis operation mechanism but works on the same principle of consuming energy and moving the fluid by mechanical action. Pumps can be either powered by manual operation or some source of power. Typical source of power includes electric motor, engine or wind power. Pumps are available in many sizes, from small pumps for use in medical & household application to large industrial pumps. Commercially available pumps are primarily classified on the basis of number of impeller. These are Single stage pumps (one impeller) and double or multi stage pumps (two or more impellers). Further, the pump industry is classified into two major categories namely positive displacement and centrifugal pumps. Centrifugal pumps are most commonly adopted and represent the major market.

Growth in adoption of pumps is primarily driven by eight major industries namely coal, oil & gas, refinery products, steel, fertilizers, cement and electrical. Agriculture and building services also represents some of the major end – use segments in developing economies such as India and China. Major players in the global pumps market are primarily focusing towards quality along with low cost proposition. Further brand building, bolstering market reach in foreign geographies is also identified as one of the major success factors to stand out in the global market.

Top Leading Companies :

1. Xylem Inc.

2. Kirloskar Brothers Limited

3. GRUNDFOS

4. Sulzer Ltd

5. Flowserve Corporation

6. Ebara Corporation

7. The Weir Group PLC

8. KSB Pumps Ltd.

9. Wilo SE

10. Ruhrpumpen Group

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information of key player's related business processes which values the market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Pumps Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Pumps Market Lucrative Regional Markets

Like any other research material, the report has covered key geographical regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Researchers have given their opinion or insights of value, product sales, and industry share besides availability opportunities to expand in those regions. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the Pumps industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2021 – 2028, the forecast is for the period 2021 – 2028 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the Pumps Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

Target Audience of the Global Pumps Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisers

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Re-sellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Major queries related Global Pumps Market with covid-19 effect resolves in the report:

How market players are performing in this covid-19 event?

How the pricing of essential raw material and related market affects Pumps market.

Is covid-19 pandemic already affected on projected region or what will be the maximum impact of covid-19 in region?

What will be the CAGR growth of the Pumps market during the forecast period?

In 2028 what will be the estimated value of Pumps market?

