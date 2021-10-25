Orthopedic Joint Replacement – Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Outlook Till 2028

A new market study, titled “Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

*** Get Latest Updated Market Research Report with Free Sample Report

Market Overview:

Market Overview

Pune, India, 9th November 2020: The global orthopedic joint replacement market size is projected to reach USD 26.89 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The development and introduction of surgical robots for performing orthopedic procedures will open a new dimension of growth for this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Knee, Hip, Shoulder, Ankle, and Others), By Procedure (Total, Partial, and Others), By End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The acceptance of robot-assisted surgeries is widening in the healthcare industry, with hospitals rapidly installing cutting-edge health technologies to boost the efficiency of doctors and other healthcare professionals. Shaping these changing dynamics are some of the leading medical device companies that are constantly innovating and developing novel robotic solutions, especially in orthopedics. For example, Stryker has more than 650 Mako robots functioning in health facilities around the globe that performed over 76,900 knee and hip replacement procedures in 2018. More recently in March 2020, Johnson & Johnson’s DePuy Synthes unveiled its prototype ortho-surgery robot at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. Penetration of next-gen robotics in the field of orthopedics will considerably augment the potential of this market in the next few years.

The report states that the global market value stood at USD 20.00 billion in 2019 and offers the following:

In-depth analysis of the market dynamics and all possible market segments;

Tangible insights into the regional regulatory scenarios impacting the market;

Granular examination of the key market players along with their profiles and strategies; and

Careful study of the drivers, trends, and restraints shaping the market.

Request for Free Sample Report PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/orthopedic-joint-replacement-market-100314

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Market for Orthopedic Joint Replacement:

Stryker (U.S)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S)

Smith & Nephew (U.K)

Zimmer Biomet (U.S)

Integra LifeSciences (U.S)

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Bioimpianti (Italy)

Conformis (U.S)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Other players

Press Release @ https://marketresearchreportsfbi.wordpress.com/2021/10/21/orthopedic-joint-replacement-market-share-size-trends-insights-forecast-to-2028/

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/