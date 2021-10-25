Preeclampsia Diagnostics – Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Outlook Till 2028

A new market study, titled “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global preeclampsia diagnostics market is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing number of pregnancies owing to the complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Test Type (Blood Tests and Urine Analysis), By Product (Instruments and Consumables) End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented demand in the healthcare industry. Presently, because of the unavailability of efficient healthcare facilities and midwives, the cases of cancelled or delayed abortions have surged rapidly. Besides, the number of coronavirus positive cases amongst pregnant women is increasing, which, in turn, is resulting in the high demand for preeclampsia diagnostics. We are providing elaborate research reports to help you better understand the effects of this pandemic on every pandemic.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

What are the market dynamics, hindrances, and growth drivers?

What are the estimated, present, and historical sizes of the global market?

What steps are being taken by companies to surge sales of preeclampsia diagnosis kits?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Preeclampsia in Developing Nations to Boost Growth

The increasing perinatal and maternal morbidity & mortality rate is set to surge the need for the early diagnosis of preeclampsia worldwide among pregnant women. The British Charity Action on Pre-eclampsia (APEC) declared that in the U.K. every year, around 7 mothers die on account of complications related to preeclampsia and approximately 1000 babies die owing to the same cause. The condition is majorly affecting the health of both neonates and mother, especially in the emerging countries. As per the BMC Journal, in Africa, preeclampsia affects around 10% of pregnant women annually. These factors are set to propel the preeclampsia testing market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Introduce Wide Product Offerings to Intensify Competition

The market for preeclampsia diagnostics consists of several prominent companies that are persistently trying to gain a competitive edge by introducing a wide range of product offerings. Some of them are also trying to broaden their geographical footprint by expanding their brand presence. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2019 : Diabetomics introduced a rapid point-of-care test called Lumella in Hyderabad. It is a novel preeclampsia diagnosis test.

: Diabetomics introduced a rapid point-of-care test called Lumella in Hyderabad. It is a novel preeclampsia diagnosis test. March 2019: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center introduced its latest urine test for preeclampsia diagnosis at an early stage.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned preeclampsia diagnostics providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH (HE, Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Diabetomics, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. (Munster, Ireland)

Sera Prognostics (UT, United States)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Others

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

