Men’s Grooming Products Market 2021 In-depth Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, and Forecast to 2027 | Industry Research.co

Body grooming is the act of hair removal, shaving, styling or trimming hair of the male body.

The market will showcase a razor sharp growth in the APAC region. The North America and Europe markets will play a crucial role in this period of transition.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Men’s Grooming Products Market

The global Men’s Grooming Products market was valued at USD 52440 in 2020 and will reach USD 66350 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oreal

Unilever

Colgate-Palmolive

Coty

Edgewell Personal Care

Beiersdorf

ITC Limited Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Shave Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

Fragrances

Other Men’s Grooming Products Market by Applications:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Salon/Grooming Clubs

Drug Stores

E-commerce/Online

Independent Retail Outlets