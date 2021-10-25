2021 Metal Forming Machine Tools Market | Global Industry Size, Leading Countries, Leading Manufacturers, Regional Analysis Forecast to 2027

Global “Metal Forming Machine Tools Market” 2021-2027 research report provides complete information of Metal Forming Machine Tools industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Metal Forming Machine Tools market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period.

Metal forming machine tools are used to shape metals and other materials based on product specifications. These tools provide an effective and efficient method of manufacturing critical components with utmost ease and accuracy.

Metal forming machine tools are essential for manufacturing various metal components in the automotive industry. The automotive industry led this market in 2017 with an overall share of close to 40%. Growing production of automobiles in countries such as the US, China, Japan, and Germany has surged the need for metal forming machine tools.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Metal Forming Machine Tools Market

The global Metal Forming Machine Tools market was valued at USD 28200 in 2020 and will reach USD 36090 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major Key Players are as Follows:

Dalian Machine Tool Group

Fagor Arrasate

DMG Mori

Fair Friend Enterprise

BYJC-Okuma Beijing Machine Tool

Kennametal

Amada (India)

Magna International

GF Machining

Makino Milling Machine

Trumpf Region and Country Coverage: Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe North America: USA, Canada

USA, Canada South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Brazil, Mexico Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

South Africa, Saudi Arabia Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Bulk Forming

Sheet Forming

Powder Metal Forming Metal Forming Machine Tools Market by Applications:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Precision Engineering

Construction

Aerospace & Defense