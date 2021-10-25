Teledermatology Market 2021 | Market worth USD 44.86 billion with 24.3% CAGR by 2027

The global “Teledermatology Market” is projected to reach USD 44.86 billion by the end of 2027. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Teledermatology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products & Services), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous) & Others) By End User (Healthcare Facilities, & Home Care), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 4.83 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Teledermatology is the combination of telehealth and dermatology and involves concepts such as AI and IoT. It is one of the most popular applications of e-health and telemedicine and serves the purpose of transferring medical information across longer as well as shorter distances through audio, video, and data communication. The massive investments in teledermatology are consequential to the increasing applications as well as rising benefits of the product that are being maximized by several companies across the world. Subsequently, the presence of several large scale companies will emerge in favor of growth of this overall market in the coming years. The increasing popularity of teledermatology is attributable to the exceptional properties of the concept, coupled with its flexible application scope.

Major Teledermatology Market Key players covered in the report include:

3Gen

Ksyos

MetaOptima

3Derm

VigNet Inc.

Maple

MDLIVE Inc.

CureSkin

Ping an Good Doctor

FirstDerm

Other Players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Teledermatology Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/teledermatology-market-103491

“Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert:“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Teledermatology Market Analysis 2021:

Teledermatology Manufacturers Among the Very Few Who Have Benefited from the Covid-19 Pandemic

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic in several industries across the world. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, governments across the world are compelled to implement strict measures to curb the spread of the disease. As a result, people have been forced to stay indoors due to the strict lockdowns and social distancing practices implemented worldwide. Although the pandemic has had a daunting effect on several industries, that certainly hasn’t been the case for teledermatology companies. The surge in use of concepts such as telehealth and telemedicine has boded well for the growth of the overall teledermatology market in the past few months.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in several countries across this region will emerge in favor of the regional market. The coronavirus outbreak will have a significant impact on the growth of the regional market in the coming years, particularly due to the rising demand for telemedicine tools in the past few months. It is likely that the increasing awareness regarding the use of online platforms even after the pandemic will encourage manufacturers in this region and this will subsequently influence the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 2.04 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

May 2020 – DermTech announced the launch of a new telemedicine tool. The company introduced ‘DermTech Pigmented Lesion Assay,’ a telemedicine solution to enable remote use of its non-invasive adhesive patch test for melanoma detection.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/teledermatology-market-103491

“Get Sample PDF of report, please connect with our sales team below.“

Name: Mr. Ashwin Arora

Email: sales [@] fortunebusinessinsights [.] com

Phone: US +1424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Proportion of Healthcare Professionals using Telemedicine, 2019 & 2020 Overview of Teledermatology Services Overview of Teledermatology Policies & Pilot Programs- For Key Countries Reimbursement and Legal Aspect Overview New Product Launch Technological Advancements in Teledermatology Market Startups with their Funding Overview Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Impact of COVID-19 on Teledermatology Market

Global Teledermatology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Teleconsultation Telemonitoring Tele-education Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) Real-time (Synchronous) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Facilities Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World North America Teledermatology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Teleconsultation Telemonitoring Tele-education Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) Real-time (Synchronous) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Facilities Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Europe Teledermatology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Teleconsultation Telemonitoring Tele-education Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) Real-time (Synchronous) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Facilities Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Teledermatology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Services Teleconsultation Telemonitoring Tele-education Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) Real-time (Synchronous) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Facilities Home Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/