Industrial Robotics Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Locus Robotics, Inuktun Services Ltd., Kongsberg Maritime, inVia Robotics, Inc.

The Industrial Robotics market is at its growing phase in certain countries and at infant stage in some developing countries. The industrial robotics market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for automation in industries including, industrial robotics across the globe. One of the key factor propelling the market growth for industrial robotics is constantly aging population of several countries worldwide resulting in increasing labor costs. Further, increasing support from governments is also bolstering the growth of industrial robotics market.

Leading Companies Reviewed in The Market‎ Report Are:

• ABB Ltd.

• Kuka AG

• FANUC CORPORATION

• Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Comau SpA

• GE Inspection Robotics

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Universal Robots A/S

• NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

• Fuji Robotics

• Clearpath Robotics Inc.

• AgEagle Aerial Systems

Industrial robotics- Market Segmentation

By Type

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

By Function

Soldering & Welding

Material Handling

Assembling & Disassembling

Painting & Dispensing

Milling

Cutting & Processing

Others

By Industry

Automotive

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Rubber & Plastics

Metals and Machinery

Foods & Agriculture

Others

