North America Cellular Routers Market COVID 19 Impact & In-Depth Analysis till 2027 including key players – CALAMP, Cradlepoint, Inc., Digi International Inc., Moxa

The Cellular Routers are the category of routers that provide connectivity for devices over cellular data network. These devices are considered to be an economic alternative to landlines either for backup or primary connectivity at remote locations. These devices are being widely certified by the key wireless services providers present globally. Some of these service providers in the cellular router market include Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint, Rogers, Bell Mobility and Vodafone.

Leading Companies Reviewed in The Market‎ Report Are:

• Advantech Co., Ltd.

• Belden Inc. (Hirschmann)

• CALAMP

• Cradlepoint, Inc.

• Digi International Inc.

• Moxa

• Peplink International Limited

• SATEL

• Siemens AG

• Sierra Wireless

Cellular Router Market – By Connection Type

3G

4G-LTE

Cellular Router Market – By Product Type

Standalone

Multiuse

Cellular Router Market – By End-User

Retail /Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Transportation

