Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market to Garner $221.8 Million by 2027 | 10.9% CAGR – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to our latest market study on “smart collar tag for cow Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product Type (GPS Based, Radio Based, and Others); Application (Tracking, Training, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 243.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 513.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

The smart collar tag for the cow market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The agriculture and livestock industry is shifting toward automation to reduce the operational time required to perform the farming task. Precision agricultural practices are helping the farmers to enhance profit margin and reduce the labor force expenditure.

Get Sample Report of Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006229/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

The livestock and dairy farming industry are flourishing with increasing demand for dairy products. The increasing population worldwide is a key factor for the growth of the dairy industry. Technological advancements in dairy farming—such as low-cost automation, advanced milking robots, ear tags, and collar tags for livestock activity monitoring—are offering enhanced benefits to the farmers, thereby contributing to market growth. Rising awareness among farmers and changing attitudes toward advanced technology are key factors propelling market growth.

Increasing adoption of smart collar tags for locating the cows and monitoring their behavior and health is mounting the demand for these tags among dairy farmers and ranchers. Increasing developments in smart collar tags, such as enhanced battery life, solar-generated power support, and integration of advanced sensors, are further enhancing their performance.

Smart collar tags are being utilized to resolve the cattle rustling or theft problem in African countries. In addition, smart collar tags for cows collect enormous data, which helps farmers to improve productivity by monitoring individual cow behavior. The smart collar tags are connected to servers and they provide information on dairy farmers’ smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Easy access to the cow’s location and real-time monitoring is increasing the adoption of smart collar tags among dairy farmers and ranchers. The COVID-19 pandemic situation has further increased the importance of the agricultural and livestock industry. The demand for dairy products is increasing owing to nutritional content.

In Europe, The presence of leading providers of livestock monitoring, animal identification tags, and tissue sampling in the region is supporting the development of smart collar tags. The intelligent platforms offer a rich resource of data on varied livestock species. The collar tags provide smart data services that enable the farming sector to leverage a large set of data for meta-analysis, development of KPIs, and benchmarking, among others.

The smart collar tags offer the data by monitoring the cow based on their activity, eating, and rumination, among other proprietary. It tracks the key behavior of the cow with the reproduction monitoring applications to deliver unmatched heat detection accuracy, which consists of detection of weak heat signs, as well as minimizing false data analysis.

Moreover, the smart tags offer real-time actionable insight, along with precise reproduction timing guidance. With the help of these tags, dairy farmers can reduce the calving interval, and eliminate the reliance on reproductive hormones for analyzing the details. Thus, farmers can enhance the genetic quality of their herd and milk production.

In North America, Technological advancements create intense competition among various businesses due to the high spending power of farmers, enabling them to spend on expensive, and high-tech products. For the efficient management of livestock, the farmers and livestock are robustly focusing on the procurement of smart tags for their cows in the region. These smart tags help interpret the critical data collected from the tagged individual cow, provide timely insights for managing the cow’s health, reproduction, and nutrition intake.

During 2020–2027, the growth outlook of smart collar tags for cows in all the major geographic regions is estimated to be quite positive. However, the growth rate has been slightly affected in 2020 and is likely to be affected till mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The mass lockdowns travel bans, and business shutdowns worldwide are affecting the supply chains and business activities, thereby affecting the revenues and growth of companies operating in the global smart collar tag for the cow market. Hence, this outbreak may act as hindering factor and might affect the revenues and growth of smart collar tag for the cow market till mid-2021. However, the overall growth is anticipated to be positive from the third quarter of 2021.

Impact of COVID–19 Pandemic on North America smart collar tag for cow Market

Europe is a prominent market for smart collar tags for cows owing to the presence of leading providers of livestock monitoring, animal identification tags, and tissue sampling in the region is supporting the development of smart collar tags. Owing to the pandemic, the European agriculture industry has witnessed an abrupt downturn in several major countries.

The agriculture industry in Europe suffered one of the biggest drops in activities after the farms were closed. The drop in the region’s agriculture activities has directly affected the sales of smart collar tag products in Europe. Due to the decline in agriculture, the smart collar tag market will witness an abrupt downturn in 2020.

Further, countries in the region, including Germany, UK, France, and Belgium, have witnessed a second wave of the virus and have announced lockdown for the second time in November 2020. The situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic is extraordinary, which is anticipated to hamper the market’s growth.

The List of Companies – Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market

Afimilk Ltd. BouMatic Connecterra B.V. Cowlar Inc CowManager B.V. HerdInsights Lely MOOCALL QUANTIFIED AG SCR Dairy

Smart Collar Tag for Cow Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006229/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Smart Collar Tag for Cow market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Smart Collar Tag for Cow market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Thanks for reading this release; you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get the value of their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, product and services etc.; which helps our clients to get deeper analysis on various research topics.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/