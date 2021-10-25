South America Agriculture Drone Service Market to hit US$ 64.02 million by 2027 – AERODYNE GROUP, Beijing TT Aviation Technologies, Co., Ltd., Applus+

The South America agriculture drone service market was valued at US$ 9.66 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 64.02 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Agriculture Drone Service Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Agriculture Drone Service market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The agriculture drones are designed for various applications and the structure is modified as per requirement. For instance, fixed wings travel long distance at high speed and rotary wings travels at low ground level. The combination of fixed and rotary wings forms a new drone called hybrid, which is gaining popularity at market. Hybrid drone are suitable for long distance, and are able to operate on low ground level making it suitable for wide range of services. Service providers are selecting the drone as per the customer demand and size of their farms that needs to be covered.

Major key players covered in this report:

AERODYNE GROUP

Beijing TT Aviation Technologies, Co., Ltd.

Applus+

Cyberhawk Innovations Limited

Dronegenuity

Horus Aeronaves

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

Taranis

Terra Drone Corp.

The Sky Guys, Ltd.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Agriculture Drone Service market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Agriculture Drone Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Agriculture Drone Service market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Agriculture Drone Service market segments and regions.

The research on the South America Agriculture Drone Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Agriculture Drone Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Agriculture Drone Service market.

