US$ 2.8 Bn growth expected in MENA Car Rental Services Market Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar Mobility Group S.A., Auto Europe to Emerge as Major Vendors

The MENA car rental services market accounted to US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.8 Bn by 2027.

MENA Car Rental Services Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The car rental industry has been experiencing noteworthy changes pertaining to technological advances along with the significant changes in customer behavior and preference. Technological advancements allow car rental service providers to introduce innovative products and services to meet the continuously evolving customer needs. The consumer behavior toward the use of cars has been shifting over the past few years through car rental and car-sharing services. This transformation has accompanied the supply as well as the expansion of several services conventionally offered by companies that focus all their activities on the mobility market, including car rental companies.

Leading MENA Car Rental Services market Players: ALAMO (Al Tayer Motors LLC), Avis Budget Group, Inc., Europcar Mobility Group S.A., Auto Europe, Budget Rent a Car System, Inc., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Expedia Group, The Hertz Corporation, SIXT SE, Rhino Car Hire

MENA Car Rental Services market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the MENA Car Rental Services market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner MENA Car Rental Services market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

MENA CAR RENTAL SERVICES MARKET SEGMENTATION

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Rental Location

Non-Airport

On Airport & Train Station

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Cab Category

Mini & Economy

Compact & Intermediate

Standard

Full Size

Premium

Luxury

Special

MENA Car Rental Services Market – By Customer Type

B2B

B2C

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the MENA Car Rental Services Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

