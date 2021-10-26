Industrial Coatings Market Global Industry Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading

The global industrial coatings market is set to impetus from the increasing focus of manufacturers towards developing greener processes. These processes would help in creating fewer emissions and wastes, as well as use lesser energy. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester, and Others), By Technology (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, Powder, and Others), By End-use (General Industrial, Powder, Automotive OEM, Automotive Refinish, Protective, Wood, Marine, Coil, Packaging, and Others), and Geography Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the industrial coatings market size was USD 86.81 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 119.54 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

COVID-19: Shortage of Workforce & Supply Chain Disruptions to Obstruct Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has declined the demand for industrial coatings worldwide. Also, disruptions of supply chains in this industry, as well as the shortage of workforce have created immense financial losses for a large number of manufacturers. We are therefore delivering highly authentic research reports to help you generate more sales and regain business confidence.

Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-coatings-market-101741

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the organizations surge sales of industrial coatings amid COVID-19?

Which region and segment would lead the market in the near future?

What are the market drivers, hindrances, challenges, and opportunities?

What are the historical, estimated, and current sizes of the global market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Environmental Concerns to Bolster Growth

The manufacturing process of industrial coatings releases volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that must be eliminated effectively. These organic chemicals turn to gases once they are kept at room temperature. VOC is the main cause of ground-level air pollution. Hence, nowadays several manufacturers are rapidly inclining towards powder-based or water-borne coatings to maintain sustainability. This factor is set to propel the industrial coatings market growth in the coming years. However, these coatings are prone to drying quickly, which, in turn, may hamper growth.

Segment-

Acrylic Segment to Hold Major Share Backed by High Demand from Biomedicine Industry

Based on resin, the acrylic segment held the major industrial coatings market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing demand for ceramic from the biomedicine industry. Binders or resins are capable of holding every component of coatings together. The alky segment would showcase considerable growth in the near future because of its cost-effective and versatile nature.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/industrial-coatings-market-101741

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Production of Automotive

Geographically, Asia Pacific procured USD 36.5 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. The region is set to retain its dominant position in the market throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to increasing consumer spending and rising automotive production. Additionally, the rising government subsidies, interest rates, general industrial production, and construction activities in this region would spur demand.

Europe, on the other hand, is expected to show significant growth stoked by the ongoing developments in the oil & gas sector. At the same time, the rising usage of powder coatings owing to the rapid technological advancements in this sector would drive growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Novel Industrial Coatings to Strengthen Their Positions

The market for industrial coatings is highly fragmented in nature backed by the presence of multiple prominent domestic and international companies. Most of them are focusing on launching state-of-the-art products to cater to the high demand from various end-use industries. Below are the two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine unveiled its latest rapid curing technology for lowering the labor costs and application time for structural steel protection.

: Sherwin-Williams Protective & Marine unveiled its latest rapid curing technology for lowering the labor costs and application time for structural steel protection. July 2020: Nippon Paint India launched an innovative line of industrial paints under its Protec brand. This would help the company to expand its footprint in the industrial coatings segment.

A list of all the industrial coatings manufacturers operating in the global market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Industrial Coatings Ltd. (Finland)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd (India)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

The Chemours Company FC, LLC. (U.S.)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Other Key Players

Read Other Related [email protected]

https://apsaraofindia.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc52c8ab2ea0a584156f

https://community-specialists.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc55d07db63142b8da15

https://speaknow.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc576cd4ed31dee75036

https://howtolive.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc5bb32987540cf47b28

https://mayokodozite.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc5e0260e41b77f0dd64

https://rigenrin.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc60c8ab2ea5ca841574

https://sharequant.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc68b2b0bbdd0fe3e799

https://itsthesa.tribe.so/post/the-global-aluminum-market-is-set-to-gain-traction-from-the-increasing-usag–6177cc6b0260e42631f0dd66

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Connect us via Social Media Channels:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/