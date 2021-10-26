Business Intelligence Market Size, Share, Global Trend, Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global business intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 39.35 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The rapidly evolving digital competencies in new business models can have an excellent impact on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Business Intelligence Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premise) By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), By Application (Supply Chain Analytic Applications, CRM Analytic Applications, Financial Performance, and Strategy Management, Production Planning Analytic Operations, and Others), By End-User (IT and Telecommunications, Banking, Finance, Security and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2027.” The market size stood at USD 20.60 billion in 2019.

The whole world is battling with the novel coronavirus, leaving numerous industries distraught. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report on the business intelligence market highlights:

All-inclusive analysis of the market

Dynamic insights into the segments

Extensive data about dominant regions

Key information about prominent players

Latest developments

Market drivers and restraints

COVID-19 impact on the market

Key Development :

October 2019: M3, Inc. announced the launch of a business intelligence platform namely ‘Insight’. The platform is an integrated tool featuring mobile compatibility, ad hoc reporting, robust analytics, and powerful user-driven dashboards.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Business Intelligence Market:

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce) (Washington, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

QlikTech International AB (Pennsylvania, United States)

Sisense Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Board International S.A. (Chiasso, Switzerland)

Logi Analytics, Inc. (Virginia, United States)

Teradata Corporation (California, United States)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Virginia, United States)

Informatica LLC (California, United States)

Domo, Inc. (Utah, United States)

Hitachi Vantara LLC (Pentaho), (Tokyo, Japan)

TARGIT (Denmark)

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd(Melbourne, Australia)

Arcadia Data Inc. (London, United Kingdom)

Infor (Birst) (New York, United States)

BITAM (Atlanta, Georgia)

1010data, Inc. (New York, United States)

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. (Canada)

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment

Research Methodology/Approach

Data Sources Key Takeaways Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact



Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

PESTLE Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Global Business Intelligence Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019 Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc

Offerings/Business Segments

Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



Primary Interview Responses Annexure / Appendix Global Business Intelligence Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solution Analytical Applications Corporate Performance Management(CPM) Suites BI Platform Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and mid-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises By Application (Value) Supply chain analytic applications CRM analytic operations Financial performance and strategy management Production planning analytic operations Others (workforce analytic operations, services operations) By End-use Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunication Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Healthcare Others By Region (Value) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



Continued….!

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

