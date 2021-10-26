Phase Change Materials Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2021-2025

Global Phase Change Materials Market 2021 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Phase Change Materials industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Phase Change Materials market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Phase Change Materials market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Phase Change Materials in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The global Phase Change Materials market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2021-2025.

The Global Phase Change Materials market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Phase Change Materials market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Phase Change Materials manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Global Phase Change Materials Industry 2021 Market Research Report is spread across 112 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Phase Change Materials market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

DuPont

BASF SE

Royal Dutch Shell

Climator Sweden

Advansa

Honeywell

Ciat Group

Datum Phase Change

Cryopak

Rgees LLC

Laird PLC

Entropy Solutions

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Phase Change Materials market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Phase Change Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Phase Change Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Phase Change Materials market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Phase Change Materials

Inorganic Phase Change Materials

Bio-based Phase Change Materials

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Construction

Packaging

Textile

Electronics

Other

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Phase Change Materials

1.1 Definition of Phase Change Materials

1.2 Phase Change Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Phase Change Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Organic Phase Change Materials

1.2.3 Inorganic Phase Change Materials

1.2.4 Bio-based Phase Change Materials

1.3 Phase Change Materials Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Phase Change Materials Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Packaging

1.3.4 Textile

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Phase Change Materials Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Phase Change Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Phase Change Materials Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Phase Change Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Phase Change Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Phase Change Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Phase Change Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Phase Change Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Phase Change Materials Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Phase Change Materials

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Phase Change Materials

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Phase Change Materials

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Phase Change Materials

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Phase Change Materials Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Phase Change Materials

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Phase Change Materials Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Phase Change Materials Revenue Analysis

4.3 Phase Change Materials Price Analysis

4.4 Market Concentration Degree

5 Phase Change Materials Regional Market Analysis

5.1 Phase Change Materials Production by Regions

5.1.1 Global Phase Change Materials Production by Regions

5.1.2 Global Phase Change Materials Revenue by Regions

5.2 Phase Change Materials Consumption by Regions

5.3 North America Phase Change Materials Market Analysis

5.3.1 North America Phase Change Materials Production

5.3.2 North America Phase Change Materials Revenue

5.3.3 Key Manufacturers in North America

5.3.4 North America Phase Change Materials Import and Export

5.4 Europe Phase Change Materials Market Analysis

5.4.1 Europe Phase Change Materials Production

5.4.2 Europe Phase Change Materials Revenue

5.4.3 Key Manufacturers in Europe

5.4.4 Europe Phase Change Materials Import and Export

5.5 China Phase Change Materials Market Analysis

5.5.1 China Phase Change Materials Production

5.5.2 China Phase Change Materials Revenue

5.5.3 Key Manufacturers in China

5.5.4 China Phase Change Materials Import and Export

5.6 Japan Phase Change Materials Market Analysis

5.6.1 Japan Phase Change Materials Production

5.6.2 Japan Phase Change Materials Revenue

5.6.3 Key Manufacturers in Japan

5.6.4 Japan Phase Change Materials Import and Export

5.7 Southeast Asia Phase Change Materials Market Analysis

5.7.1 Southeast Asia Phase Change Materials Production

5.7.2 Southeast Asia Phase Change Materials Revenue

5.7.3 Key Manufacturers in Southeast Asia

5.7.4 Southeast Asia Phase Change Materials Import and Export

5.8 India Phase Change Materials Market Analysis

5.8.1 India Phase Change Materials Production

5.8.2 India Phase Change Materials Revenue

5.8.3 Key Manufacturers in India

5.8.4 India Phase Change Materials Import and Export

6 Phase Change Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

6.1 Global Phase Change Materials Production by Type

6.2 Global Phase Change Materials Revenue by Type

6.3 Phase Change Materials Price by Type

7 Phase Change Materials Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

7.1 Global Phase Change Materials Consumption by Application

7.2 Global Phase Change Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2021)

8 Phase Change Materials Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 DuPont

8.1.1 DuPont Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 DuPont Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 DuPont Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 BASF SE

8.2.1 BASF SE Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 BASF SE Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 BASF SE Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Royal Dutch Shell

8.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Royal Dutch Shell Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Climator Sweden

8.4.1 Climator Sweden Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Climator Sweden Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Climator Sweden Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Advansa

8.5.1 Advansa Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Advansa Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Advansa Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Honeywell

8.6.1 Honeywell Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Honeywell Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Honeywell Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 Ciat Group

8.7.1 Ciat Group Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 Ciat Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 Ciat Group Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 Datum Phase Change

8.8.1 Datum Phase Change Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 Datum Phase Change Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 Datum Phase Change Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Cryopak

8.9.1 Cryopak Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Cryopak Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Cryopak Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Rgees LLC

8.10.1 Rgees LLC Phase Change Materials Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Rgees LLC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Rgees LLC Phase Change Materials Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2021)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Laird PLC

8.12 Entropy Solutions

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Phase Change Materials Market

9.1 Global Phase Change Materials Market Trend Analysis

9.1.1 Global Phase Change Materials Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2021-2025

9.2 Phase Change Materials Regional Market Trend

9.2.1 North America Phase Change Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.2 Europe Phase Change Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.3 China Phase Change Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.4 Japan Phase Change Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.5 Southeast Asia Phase Change Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.2.6 India Phase Change Materials Forecast 2021-2025

9.3 Phase Change Materials Market Trend (Product Type)

9.4 Phase Change Materials Market Trend (Application)

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Phase Change Materials Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

………………………Continued

