Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market 2024: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

“Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999739
Key Market Trends: – Jardiance is Leading the SGLT2 Market.
Jardiance, which was released globally in 2014, is a once-daily oral medication that is used to control blood glucose levels in people with type-2 diabetes.
Jardince is gaining sales when compared to Invokana, with patients preferring this drug, as it has a lower risk of cardiovascular diseases when compared to other SGLT2 drugs, by helping the kidneys remove glucose from the bloodstream.
Jardiance accounted for 41.5% of the sales in the global SGLT2 class of drugs in 2017. The market for Jardince was worth USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.78%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
65% of the Market Share is Occupied by North .
The growing global type-2 diabetes population promotes the growth of SGLT2 drugs. North accounts for the highest type- 2 diabetic population. Prices are comparatively high in this region.
The North SGLT2 market accounts for USD 3,471.5 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 15.5% by 2024.
In the United States, there are close to 900 lawsuits currently pending, regarding Invokana. Jardiance holds 50% of the market share in the US SGLT2 market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999739
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2)?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Purchase This Report (Price 5000 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999739
Study objectives of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market trends that influence the global Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) market
Detailed TOC of Sodium-dependent Glucose Co-transporter 2 (SGLT 2) Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Sodium – Glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) Inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)
5.1.1.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)
5.1.1.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)
5.1.1.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North
5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.1.3 Rest of North (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3 Latin
5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Invokana, Jardiance, Farxiga, Suglat)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Eli Lilly
7.1.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.1.3 Astellas
7.1.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.1.5 AstraZeneca
7.1.6 Bristol Myers Squibb
7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Eli Lilly
7.2.2 Janssen Pharmaceuticals
7.2.3 Astellas
7.2.4 Boehringer Ingelheim
7.2.5 AstraZeneca
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 5000 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999739
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other report :
Gaming Hardware Market 2021: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027
Blood Warming Device Market 2021: Market Size, Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027
E-Fiberglass Market Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Competitive Insight and Key Drivers, Research Report 2021-2027
Calcined Petroleum Coke Market 2021: Overview, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Restraints, Key Players Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026
Ureteral Access Sheath Market 2021: Market Size, Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027
Nanosized Alumina Market 2021: Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Industry Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2027
Commercial Electric Cooking Equipment Market 2021: Industry Updates Future Growth, Prominent Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027
Aircraft Wheels Market 2021: Market Size, Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Forecast 2027
Mobile Platforms Market 2021: Overview, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Restraints, Key Players Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2026
IoT Communication Protocol Market Outlook to 2026: Emerging Trends, Market Size, Share, Growth and Opportunities Status
Lithium Ion Batteries Anode Materials Market 2021 Growth by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis to 2026
Oxygen Supply System to Hospitals Market2021: Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2027
Aluminum Capacitors Market – Growth, Trends and Forecast (2021 – 2026): Global market Size, Share and Analysis of Top Key Companies
Steel Prefabricated Construction Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Market Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Demand and Forecast 2021-2026
Sodium Salt Battery Market 2021: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027
Automatic Door Closer Market 2021: Top Leading Countries, Consumption, Drivers, Companies, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2027
Macadamia Market 2021: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027
Portable Data Collection Terminals Market Overview, Type, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate and Forecast (2021-2027)
Gas Heat Pump Air Conditioning Systems Market 2021-2026|Revenue, Market Share, Production, Growth Rate, Sales, Price and Gross Margin
Career Development Software Market 2021-2026|Revenue, Market Share, Production, Growth Rate, Sales, Price and Gross Margin
Activin-A Market Research 2021-2024| Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate
PUF Panel Market Research Report and Forecast 2021-2027| Scope, Challenges, Restrains, Size and Market Share
Thermo Compression Bonder Market 2021: Key Players Analysis, Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027
Diaphragm Pacing Device Market Research 2021-2024| Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate
Global Microwave Integrated Circuits (Mic) Market 2021 Market trends, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Growth and Forecasts by 2026
Slitting Rewinding Machine Market 2020: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report
Global HVAC Centrifugal Compressors Market 2021: Top Companies in Market, Trends and Growth Factors, Detail analysis of Business Development Forecast to 2027
Global Edible Fiber Market 2027: Analysis by Product Types & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions and Market Overview
Nanotextiles Market 2021: Industry Updates Future Growth, Prominent Players, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027
Global Blood Bank Information System Market 2020: Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report
Dental Overdentures Market Size Estimates and Forecasts Report 2021 – 2027: Market Competition by Manufacturers, Revenue Market Share, Market Competitive Situation and Trends
Global Healthcare and Medical Simulation Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 by Recent Trends, Developments in Manufacturing Technology and Regional Growth Overview
Electric Stimulation Devices Market 2021: Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2027
Zwitterionic Surfactants Market 2021: Market Share, Global Trend, Industry Demand, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2027
BLE Module Market 2021: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027
Global Surveillance Cameras Market 2021 by Key Players, Industry Overview, Segmentation, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2026
Polymer Capacitor Market 2024: Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research
Barium Sulphate Precipitated Market Outlook 2027: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape
Machinery Anti-Vibration Isolator Mounts Market 2021 Size by Leading Industry Players, Value Chain, Sales Channels Analysis, Market Opportunities, Challenges and Risks
Cosmetic Skin Care Product Market 2021 – 2027: Share, Trend, Industry News, Demand, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology
Temazepam Capsule Market 2021: global Industry Updates, Upcoming Growth, Prominent Players, Forthcoming Development, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027
Global Insulin API Market 2020-2024: Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research
Bath Bomb Mold Market 2021|Blooming Growth Strategies with Industry Segments, Investment Opportunities, Key Players, Market Size and share by 2027
Cooling Tunnels Market 2021: global Industry Updates, Upcoming Growth, Prominent Players, Forthcoming Development, Business Prospects and Future Investments by Forecast to 2027
Attenuator Cables Market 2021: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027
Global General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) Market 2021: by Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer and Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2027
Electric Fuse Market 2021: Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities & Future Potential 2027