Spectacle Lens Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Spectacle Lens market” and its expanding nature. The Spectacle Lens market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Spectacle Lens market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Spectacle Lens market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Spectacle Lens market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Spectacle Lens Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Spectacle Lens market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Prescription Glass Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

Prescription glasses refer to spectacles whose lenses have been made specifically to match the wearer’s defects of vision. According to a report published by the Vision Council of , in 2015, 76.2% of n adults used vision correction. The report also states that 159.2 million people in the used prescription eyeglasses as a means of vision correction. In addition, on the basis of gender, 61.2% men in the used eyeglasses whereas 67.3% of women used prescription glasses (2015).

The price of prescription glasses generally ranges between USD 5-USD 30. It depends upon various factors, such as frame type, frame size, gender, material, weight, and prescription-type (single vision, bifocal, etc.). Some of the brands for prescription glasses include Vincent Chase, John Jacobs, Ray-Ban, Tom Ford, Persol, Calvin Klein, etc., which hold a major share of the prescription glass market.

North Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North dominated the overall spectacle lens market, owing to the speedy adoption of spectacles for vision care in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness. The accounted to be the major contributor to the North n spectacle lens market. The Vision Council of reported that there were 188.7 million ns wearing some form of vision correction in the country, which was just over 3 out of every 4 adults (as in 2015). Moreover, according to the Vision Council of , the usage increased the most for OTC readers (from 29.8 million in 2014 to 30.9 million in 2015) and Rx sunglasses (from 27.4 million in 2014, to 29.1 million in 2015). In addition, the usage of prescription glasses increased from 156.5 million in 2014 to 159.2 million in 2015 in the country. Thus, all the aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the US spectacle lens market.

Detailed TOC of Spectacle Lens Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Aging Population

4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Optical Disorders

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Poor Quality of Lens

4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Single Vision

5.1.2 Bifocal

5.1.3 Trifocal

5.1.4 Progressive

5.2 By Coating Type

5.2.1 Anti-reflective Coating

5.2.2 Scratch-resistant Coating

5.2.3 Anti-fog Coating

5.2.4 UV Protection

5.2.5 Other Coatings

5.3 By Usage

5.3.1 Prescription Glass

5.3.2 OTC Reading Glass

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

6.1.2 Essilor International SA

6.1.3 Hoya Vision Care Company

6.1.4 Vision Ease

6.1.5 Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd

6.1.6 Rodenstock GmbH

6.1.7 GKB Ophthalmics Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

