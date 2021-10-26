Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2021-2024

“Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Open Surgery Segment, under Type of Surgery, is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share, during the Forecast Period
A lumbar laminectomy, also known as an open decompression, is being typically performed to alleviate the pain caused by neural impingement that can result from lumbar spinal stenosis. The open spine surgery approach is an old school practice, and during this surgery, the surgeon creates a large incision in the back. The surgeon then begins dissecting the spinal muscles to pull them away from the bones. They visualize the surgical area and use the instruments to begin cutting the material away, compressing the nerves of the spine. Once the surgery is over, they remove the surgical instruments and stitch up the incision. However, the average time a patient stays in the hospital after their open spine surgery is around three hours and includes 400-500 mL of blood loss, as compared to a minimally-invasive procedure that lasts around 75 minutes and has around 40-50 mL of blood loss. The open back surgery has historically been the standard to treat herniated discs, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, foraminal stenosis, and other neck and back problems. The benchmark is created by some open surgeries among other procedures in the treatments, thus holding the maximum market share. On the other hand, minimally-invasive surgery has provided patients with a safer and effective alternative to traditional open spine surgery. Hence, owing to the presence of minimally-invasive procedures in the market, open surgeries are not being preferred in the present scenario.
North accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market
North holds a major share for the spinal implants and surgical devices market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The growth in the is driven by technological advancement, elderly patients expecting a higher level of function, and reimbursement models that incentivize complex fusion surgery and has helped in driving the spinal implants and surgical devices market. The interbody fusions were the most commonly performed spinal procedures in the United States. Another leading type of spinal fusion in the is a cervical fixation. In 2017, 85.5% of cervical fixation procedures in the were estimated to be performed via an anterior approach. The posterior procedures have gained popularity in recent years, and are expected to increase more rapidly than anterior procedures. In 2017, Aesculab launched the lumbar artificial disc replacement, the activL Artificial Disc, which is now available at several hospitals. It is considered to be the next evolution of artificial discs, as it has an extra dimension of motion, which is not found in any other product in the market. With this latest generation disc available in the United States, spine surgeons believe they can cost-effectively provide artificial disc replacement to patients, making traveling overseas for surgery unnecessary. Hence, the aforementioned new advances have helped in the growth of the market.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.
Study objectives of Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market trends that influence the global Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices market
Detailed TOC of Spinal Implants and Surgical Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Spinal Disorders
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Minimally-invasive Surgeries
4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Bone Grafting Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of the Procedures
4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Approval Procedure
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies
5.1.2 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment
5.1.3 Motion Preservation/Non-fusion Technologies
5.1.4 Other Technologies
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Thoracic Fusion and Lumbar Fusion Devices
5.2.2 Cervical Fusion Devices
5.2.3 Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment Devices
5.2.4 Spinal Biologics
5.2.5 Non-fusion Devices
5.2.6 Spine Bone Stimulators
5.2.7 Other Products
5.3 By Type of Surgery
5.3.1 Open Surgery
5.3.2 Minimally-invasive Surgery
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Alphatec Spine Inc.
6.1.2 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.3 Globus Medical Inc.
6.1.4 K2M Inc.
6.1.5 Medtronic
6.1.6 NuVasive Inc.
6.1.7 Orthofix Holdings Inc.
6.1.8 RTI Surgical Inc
6.1.9 Stryker Corporation
6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
