Ultrasound Devices Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Ultrasound Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Ultrasound Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Ultrasound Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Ultrasound Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Ultrasound Devices market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Ultrasound Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Ultrasound Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

3D and 4D ultrasound imaging is the segment under technology that expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

3D and 4D ultrasound imaging take images at various angles, as compared to a single angle by 2D ultrasound. 4D ultrasound has added advantages of visualization and motion. It is widely used for abdominal applications, including the detection of abnormal fetus development, visualization of colon and rectum, detection of cancerous and benign tumours of prostate glands, and breast lesions, along with the flow of blood in various organs or a fetus. These ultrasounds are likely to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with the higher adoption of technologically advanced devices for better clinical decisions. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to gain more share and emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The 3D and 4D ultrasound imaging segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.27% over the forecast period.

The Doppler imaging ultrasound technique is widely adopted, due to its advancements, and is used to estimate the blood flow through blood vessels by high-frequency sound waves.

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the market and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness higher growth, due to the government and private funding for R&D and an increase in the number of healthcare providers. The ultrasound devices market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand, due to the increase in awareness about ultrasound devices for diagnostic and therapeutic applications. Moreover, the expansion of the healthcare sector in countries, such as China, Japan, and India, offers immense potential in this region. The growing ageing population in Japan and China and technological advancements, like portability and 3D ultrasound attached to smart devices, have further fueled the growth of the market.

Study objectives of Ultrasound Devices Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Ultrasound Devices market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Ultrasound Devices market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Ultrasound Devices market trends that influence the global Ultrasound Devices market

Detailed TOC of Ultrasound Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Government and Private Funding for R&D in Ultrasound Imaging

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Healthcare Providers

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.2.4 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Strict Regulations

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Labor to Handle the Advanced Equipment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Anesthesiology

5.1.2 Cardiology

5.1.3 Gynecology/Obstetrics

5.1.4 Musculoskeletal

5.1.5 Radiology

5.1.6 Emergency Department

5.1.7 Critical Care

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 2D Ultrasound Imaging

5.2.2 3D and 4D Ultrasound Imaging

5.2.3 Doppler Imaging

5.2.4 High-intensity Focused Ultrasound

5.3 By Type

5.3.1 Stationary Ultrasound

5.3.2 Portable Ultrasound

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.2 GE Healthcare

6.1.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation

6.1.4 Mindray Medical International Ltd

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips NV

6.1.6 Hologic, Inc.

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.8 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

