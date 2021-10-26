Dental Devices Market Outlook 2024: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

“ Dental Devices Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Dental Devices market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The Crown and Bridge Sub-segment in the General and Diagnostic Equipment Segment is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate
The crown and bridge sub-segment in the general and diagnostic equipment segment of the UAE dental devices market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
A dental bridge is used to fill the gap created by one or more missing teeth. The crown or bridge is manufactured manually or with the help of CAD/CAM technology. Currently, CAD/CAM software is gaining popularity, owing to its accuracy in determining the dimensions of the crown or bridge. This software tool also speeds up the process and reduces the cost of treatment.
Owing to its significance and the adoption, there is a rise in the demand of crown and bridge in the , which is likely to contribute to the faster growth of the sub-segment in the future.
Market Overview:
Scope of the Report:
Detailed TOC of Dental Devices Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Oral Care
4.2.2 Increasing Incidences of Dental Diseases
4.2.3 Innovation in Dental Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of the Surgeries
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 General and Diagnostic Equipment
5.1.1.1 Dental Implant
5.1.1.2 Crown and Bridge
5.1.1.3 Dental Laser
5.1.1.3.1 Soft Tissue Lasers
5.1.1.3.2 Hard Tissue Lasers
5.1.1.4 Other Product Types
5.1.2 Radiology Equipment
5.1.2.1 Extra Oral Radiology Equipment
5.1.2.2 Intra Oral Radiology Equipment
5.1.3 Dental Biomaterial
5.1.4 Dental Chair and Equipment
5.1.5 Dental Consumables
5.1.6 Other Dental Devices
5.2 By Treatment
5.2.1 Orthodontic
5.2.2 Endodontic
5.2.3 Peridontic
5.2.4 Prosthodontic
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Clinics
5.3.3 Other End Users
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 3M
6.1.2 Carestream Health
6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
6.1.4 Dentsply Sirona
6.1.5 Straumann Holding AG
6.1.6 Zimmer Biomet
6.1.7 Sirona Dental Systems Inc.
6.1.8 Geistlich Holding
6.1.9 Ivoclar Vivadent AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Purchase This Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) –https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14244401
