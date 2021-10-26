Diagnostic Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 -2024

“Diagnostic Imaging Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Diagnostic Imaging market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14244385

Key Market Trends:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Segment by Product is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

The MRI segment is set to dominate the US diagnostic imaging market. The factors attributing to the high growth of MRI in the country are growing technological advancements in MRI modality and widening the application of MRI in the medical field. As per the estimates of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), in 2017, in the United States, there were a total number of 111 MRI exams per 1000 inhabitants. In order to increase awareness among physicians, some of the market players are providing training courses. For instance, Bruker BioSpin is one of the companies that is offering training courses for MRI customers in and the United States. Under this course, it covers a wide range of applications from introductory classes to advanced operator courses. Thus, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements, the market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the US diagnostic imaging market include the technological advancement in imaging modalities, growing awareness regarding preventive care, the rising number of diagnostic imaging centers, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing geriatric population.

The is expected to experience an accelerated rate of aging population, as compared to other developed countries. The growth in aging population leads to an increase in the demand for imaging services, since the elderly population is more prone to chronic diseases. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Data, patients aged 65 and above undergo diagnostic imaging two or more times more than the younger population. The number of times women undergo diagnostic imaging is expected to be slightly higher than that of men. The proportion of the older population in the United States, with favorable insurance coverage policies, is likely to drive the market. According to the estimates of the n Cancer Society, in 2018, there were 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 cancer deaths in the United States. The rising number of cases of cancer are creating tremendous opportunities for market players. Key Manufacturers Like

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Esaote SpA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Systems

Hologic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Shimadzu Medical