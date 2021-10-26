In-Vitro Diagnostics Market: 2021-2024 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

The report focuses on the favorable Global “In-Vitro Diagnostics market” and its expanding nature. The In-Vitro Diagnostics market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

In-Vitro Diagnostics market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, In-Vitro Diagnostics market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how In-Vitro Diagnostics market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, In-Vitro Diagnostics market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the In-Vitro Diagnostics market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major In-Vitro Diagnostics market players

Key Market Trends:

Cancer/Oncology is the Segment by Application that is Expected to Grow the Fastest During the Forecast Period

Oncology is expected to witness the fastest CAGR, due to the rising number of cancer cases in the United States. There is also an increasing demand for self-care devices and POC diagnostics in the for the treatment of chronic diseases that is expected to boost the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The infectious disease segment also holds the largest market share, due to a high prevalence of pneumonia, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. Thus, with the increasing cases of infectious diseases, it is expected to contribute to the growth of the US in vitro diagnostics market.

Hospitals is the Largest Segment by End User that is Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

Hospitals hold the largest market share, in terms of revenue, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals and the rising volumes of Class II and Class III IVD medical devices that are being readily used for diagnostic testing. The healthcare professionals present in hospitals mostly utilize in vitro diagnostics for disease detection and to get the best results for each patient.

Study objectives of In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the In-Vitro Diagnostics market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and In-Vitro Diagnostics market trends that influence the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market

Detailed TOC of In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics Spurring the IVD Market

4.2.3 Increasing Government Healthcare Expenditure and Consumer’s Healthcare Spending

4.2.4 Advanced Technologies Fueling the IVD Market

4.2.5 Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicine and Companion Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.3 Need For High Complexity Testing Centers

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 Immunochemistry

5.1.2 POC Diagnostics

5.1.3 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.4 Hematology

5.1.5 Tissue Diagnostics

5.1.6 Microbiology

5.1.7 Glucose Monitoring

5.1.8 Other Techniques

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents

5.2.3 Data Management Systems

5.3 By Usability

5.3.1 Disposable IVD

5.3.2 Reusable IVD

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Infectious Diseases

5.4.2 Diabetes

5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology

5.4.4 Cardiology

5.4.5 Autoimmune Diseases

5.4.6 Nephrology

5.4.7 Drug Testing

5.4.8 HIV/AIDS

5.4.9 Other Applications

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Laboratories

5.5.2 Hospitals

5.5.3 Academia

5.5.4 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.3 Becton Dickinson & Company

6.1.4 Danaher Corporation

6.1.5 bioMerieux SA

6.1.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.8 Qiagen

6.1.9 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.10 Sysmex Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

