Urology Devices Market: Worldwide Analysis and Forecasts, 2021 to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Urology Devices market” and its expanding nature. The Urology Devices market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Urology Devices market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Urology Devices market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Urology Devices market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Urology Devices Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Urology Devices market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Kidney Disease is Expected to hold its Highest Market Share in the Disease Segment

In the disease segment of the urology devices market, kidney disease is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

The various kidney diseases include renal cyst, cystic kidney diseases, chronic kidney disease, hemolytic-uremic syndrome, and lupus nephrite, among others. Most of the kidney diseases lead to kidney failure, which requires early diagnosis for prompt treatment.

According to the statistics by the National Kidney Foundation, in 2015, it was estimated that chronic kidney diseases affected approximately 10% of the world’s population. However, most of this population remain undiagnosed in the early stages, eventually leading to death, worldwide. According to the Global Burden of Disease study, in 2010, chronic kidney disease ranked 18th as the cause for the total number of deaths, worldwide.

An increase in awareness, along with support from the government through reimbursement, and innovation in products, in order to develop low-cost and effective treatment, are some elements that are expected to drive the market, over the forecast period. The highest growth rate is seen in the Asia-Pacific countries that are contributed by and China, due to the increasing patient pool, availability of local low-cost products, and rapid adoption of urology devices.

North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for urology devices and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is among the most untapped segments in the urology market, with several US-based companies working on upgrading their devices in this segment, either by collaboration or acquisition. Recently, in 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired NxThera and its RezÅ«m benign prostatic hyperplasia device. Additionally, several ventures partners, as well as other investors have funded significantly for minimally invasive devices for the treatment of urology diseases. For instance, Zenflow received USD 31.4 million funding, while UroCure, a medical device startup raised USD 2.5 million for urethral slings, in 2018. The technology was acquired by Endo International’s subsidiary, n Medical Systems Holdings.

Thus, over the forecast period, technological advancements, a high percentage of urology cases in hospitals, and increasing funding are expected to be the major drivers for the growth of the urology devices market.

Detailed TOC of Urology Devices Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Incidence of Urologic Conditions

4.2.2 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.3 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies for Validation of Medical Devices

4.3.2 High Cost of Urology Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Dialysis Devices

5.1.1.2 Endoscopes and Endovision Systems

5.1.1.3 Lasers and Lithotripsy Devices

5.1.1.4 Robotic Systems

5.1.1.5 Peripheral Instruments

5.1.1.6 Urodynamic Systems

5.1.2 By Consumables and Accessories

5.1.2.1 Dialysis Consumables

5.1.2.2 Guidewires

5.1.2.3 Surgical Dissectors, Forceps, and Needle Holders

5.1.2.4 Retrieval Devices and Extractors

5.1.2.5 Catheters

5.1.2.6 Stents

5.1.2.7 Biopsy Devices

5.1.2.8 Tubes and Distal Attachments

5.1.2.9 Dilator Sets and Urethral Access Sheaths

5.1.2.10 Drainage Bags

5.1.2.11 Other Consumables and Accessories

5.2 By Disease

5.2.1 Kidney Diseases

5.2.2 Urological Cancer and BPH

5.2.3 Pelvic Organ Prolapse

5.2.4 Other Diseases

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Dialysis Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 C. R. Bard Inc.

6.1.4 Cook Medical Incorporated

6.1.5 Dornier MedTech GmbH

6.1.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.7 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

6.1.8 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

6.1.9 Medtronic PLC

6.1.10 Olympus Corporation

6.1.11 Richard Wolf GmbH

6.1.12 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.13 Stryker Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

