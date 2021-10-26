Endometrial Cancer Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2021-2024

“Endometrial Cancer Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Endometrial Cancer market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Chemotherapy is expected to hold the Highest Revenue Share in the Type of Therapy Segmentation

In the global endometrial cancer market, the chemotherapy segment is expected to witness a moderate CAGR, owing to the lesser number of drugs approved for the treatment of endometrial cancer. However, the segment is expected to hold the largest share in the type of therapy; this is due to the high adoption rate of chemotherapy when compared to radiation and surgical treatment. Besides, the chemotherapeutic agents, such as carboplatin and paclitaxel, are commonly recommended as the first line of therapy in the majority of the cancer cases, which increases demand for these products. For example, recently the US FDA approved the IXEMPRA (ixabepilone) for use in the treatment of endometrial cancer and this is expected to drive the growth of the market.

North dominates the Market and expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North currently dominates the market for endometrial cancer and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years due to a high incidence of uterine serous carcinoma. In North , the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing prevalence rates of endometrial cancers. For instance, according to the n Cancer Society, it is estimated that in 2019, approximately 61,880 new cases of cancer of the uterus will be diagnosed in the United States. This, along with other factors, such as the rising awareness for the diagnosis of cancer and the presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure are expected to propel the market in the United States.

Market Overview:

The global endometrial cancer market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this market include a rise in awareness about uterine diseases and their available therapies, innovation in drug development and subsequent technological advancements, and increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, in most countries, the rate at which healthcare expenditure is increasing is higher than the rate of economic growth, and this is a trend that has been observed over the decades. The presence of equitable, responsive, and efficient health systems across the countries of North , , and Asia-Pacific has also contributed to the maximum share of GDP being utilized as healthcare expenditure. Moreover, with the increase in the number of people diagnosed with cancer, the introduction of new therapies is expected to increase the costs of cancer care. Cancer treatment can be very expensive, especially with the patients and survivors often needing long-term treatment and monitoring. Additionally, attractive healthcare insurance plans and better reimbursement rates play a vital role in increasing people’s expenditure on treatments, which is expected to drive the market studied.

However, factors, such as the adverse effects of the treatment and high toxicity of drugs are expected to hinder the market growth. Key Manufacturers Like

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

AstraZeneca Plc

Novartis AG

Bristol

Myers Squibb Company

R

Pharm

US LLC.

Pfizer Inc.

Elekta AB