Bariatric Surgery Market Research 2021 – Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Implantable Devices Segment, by Device, is Expected to Witness the Highest CAGR in the Market

The implantable devices segment of the an bariatric surgery market is expected to experience the highest growth rate. This is primarily attributed to the rising demand for these devices in the an region.

As per the report of the an Association for the Study of Obesity, it is indicated that there is a growing demand for bariatric surgery in the region. For weight loss, a number of people are turning toward bariatric surgery owing to the faster results. As the number of people going for bariatric surgery is increasing, there is a rising demand for implantable devices, which is contributing to the faster growth of this segment.

The United Kingdom to Witness Sharp Rise in Bariatric Surgeries

The prevalence of obesity is growing steadily due to an increase in the incidence rate of Type-2 diabetes and heart diseases in the United Kingdom. As per the report of National Health Services (NHS), approximately 6,000 procedures are performed in the United Kingdom every year. In the United Kingdom, more than a quarter of children – 26% of boys and 29% of girls- are overweight. The growth of UK bariatric surgery market can be attributed to an increasingly obese population. This growth in the region is expected to increase further with a steep rise in the obese population. The most popular types of bariatric surgeries include gastric banding, gastric bypass, and sleeve gastrectomy.

Market Overview:

The an bariatric surgery market is expected to record a CAGR of about 15% over the forecast period. Certain factors that are responsible for the growth of this market are the increase in obese population, prevalence of diabetes and heart diseases, government initiatives to curb obesity, and insurance coverage of the surgeries.

In , there is a rapid growth in the obese population, which is leading to high demand for obesity treatments. The number of bariatric surgeries in is growing constantly, and this has generated the demand for the devices used for bariatric surgery. In the United Kingdom, EASO (an Association for the Study of Obesity) targets to promote the expansion of high-quality centers for obesity surgery, including educating and training future surgeons. According to the National Institute of Health, the United Kingdom has the highest levels of obesity and overweight people than anywhere else in Western , except for Iceland and Malta.

As per the WHO report, in the United Kingdom, 67% of men and 57% of women are either overweight or obese. Ireland is predicted to be the frontrunner, with almost all adults of the country expected to be overweight within the next 15 years. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 89% of Irish men and 85% of women will be overweight by 2030. WHO also suggests that countries that do not have noted obesity levels, like Sweden and Austria, will also see a sharp rise in the coming future. The sharp rise in the number of obese population in is expected to be influential in propelling the growth of the an bariatric surgery market. This, along with government initiatives to curb obesity, is anticipated to lead to the growth of the an bariatric surgery market. Key Manufacturers Like

