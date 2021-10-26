Categories
Clinical Trials Market 2021 Analysis by Type and Application, Manufacturers, Regions and forecast to 2024

Clinical Trials

The report focuses on the favorable Global “ Clinical Trials market” and its expanding nature. The Clinical Trials market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The an clinical trials market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include high R&D spending of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing prevalence of diseases.
  • Another driving factor is the increasing focus on rare diseases and multiple orphan drugs in the pipeline. As rare diseases have considerably low prevalence rate, as compared to other diseases, drug manufacturers were previously not interested in developing drugs for rare diseases, due to the low earnings in this category. However, the situation has changed currently, as companies are increasingly focusing on cures for rare diseases, specifically in developed countries. In fact, the percentage share of orphan drugs approved by FDA increased from 33% in 2013 to 47% in 2015. Favorable government policies contributed majorly to this drive. The was the first to implement such policies, starting with the Orphan Drug Act (ODA) of 1983, encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs for diseases that had less market demand. Tax credits were offered for R&D costs and tax incentives were offered for clinical trials.
  • The push from different governments has motivated the small, medium, and large players to enter into orphan drug development. Thus, there are multiple drugs in the pipeline. Additionally, the orphan drug presents an avenue of high profit to the leading pharmaceutical companies working in a low CAGR market. As a result, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and Pfizer (among others) have entered this field. However, factors, such as lower healthcare reimbursement in developing countries, may hinder the market growth.

    Key Manufacturers

  • Clinipace Worldwide
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • ICON PLC
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Parexel
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
  • IQVIA
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche AG
  • Sanofi

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Clinical Trials market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Clinical Trials market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Clinical Trials market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Clinical trials are the experiments conducted in clinical research, and they follow a regulated protocol. They are performed particularly to obtain data on safety and efficacy of a newly developed drug. Clinical trial data is mandatory for further approval of the drug, for it to enter the market.

    TOC of Clinical Trials Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Clinical Trials market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase Clinical Trials Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how Clinical Trials market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the Clinical Trials market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, Clinical Trials market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the Clinical Trials market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major Clinical Trials market players

    Key Market Trends:

    Phase III is expected to hold the Major Revenue Share in the by Phase Segmentation

    Phase III is one of the most critical phases assessing the effectiveness of the new intervention, as well as its value in clinical practice. Most of Phase III clinical trials can be marketed FDA norms, through approval of a New Drug Application (NDA) containing all manufacturing, pre-clinical, and clinical data. The number of patients is huge and varied between 300-3000, and in several cases much higher. And as per the clinicaltrials.gov, there were around 5800 active studies ongoing in 2018; the and some an countries had the most number of clinical trials, followed by China and Canada. The Middle East, Australia, and Japan are the regions with a significant number of clinical trials being conducted.

    Study objectives of Clinical Trials Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Clinical Trials market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Clinical Trials market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Clinical Trials market trends that influence the global Clinical Trials market

    Detailed TOC of Clinical Trials Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 High R&D Spending of the Pharmaceutical Industry
    4.2.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diseases
    4.2.3 Focus on Rare Diseases and Multiple Orphan Drugs in Pipeline
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lower Healthcare Reimbursement in Developing Countries
    4.3.2 Stringent Regulations for Patient Enrollment
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Phase
    5.1.1 Phase I
    5.1.2 Phase II
    5.1.3 Phase III
    5.1.4 Phase IV
    5.2 By Design
    5.2.1 Treatment Studies
    5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
    5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
    5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
    5.2.2 Observational Studies
    5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
    5.2.2.2 Case Control Study
    5.2.2.3 Cross Sectional Study
    5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1
    5.3.1.1 Germany
    5.3.1.2 UK
    5.3.1.3 France
    5.3.1.4 Italy
    5.3.1.5 Spain
    5.3.1.6 Rest of

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Clinipace Worldwide
    6.1.2 Eli Lilly and Company
    6.1.3 ICON PLC
    6.1.4 Novo Nordisk
    6.1.5 Parexel
    6.1.6 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.7 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
    6.1.8 IQVIA
    6.1.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
    6.1.10 Sanofi

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

