Genetic Testing Market Outlook to 2024: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Genetic Testing market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Diagnostic testing is the segment under type of testing that is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period

Predictive and presymptomatic testing dominated the an genetic testing market system, as it is utilized for the detection of gene mutations related to disorders that appear after birth, frequently in later stages of life. Such tests can be of assistance to individuals having a family member with a genetic disorder, though they are free of any features of the disorder while testing.

Diagnostics testing is expected to register a CAGR of 14.29%, as it is used to diagnose or rule out a specific genetic condition. In most cases, genetic testing is used to confirm a diagnosis when a particular condition is suspected based on physical mutations and symptoms. Furthermore, companies, such as Centogene and NIMGenetics, offer a wide range of genetic diagnostic services in , which is further accelerating the growth of the market.

Market Overview:

Genetic testing has been growing at an unprecedented rate; a large panel of tests are now available to screen a number of genetic diseases. Treatment is available for a number of rare genetic diseases and the procedure is gaining importance in scenarios, such as carrier testing, newborn screening, predictive and pre-symptomatic testing, etc. Technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, allow one to carry out a large number of genetic tests rapidly and create databases with information about rare genetic diseases. The an countries have undertaken a number of initiatives to increase awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing.

There are a number of favorable and collaborative policies that are being implemented by the governments to incorporate genetic testing into the healthcare system and to make insurance reimbursements available to citizens. Cancer genetic testing, Alzheimer’s disease testing, and cystic fibrosis testing are the most popular screening tests being carried out in . Till date, genetic testing is being done for a majority of 50 identified hereditary cancer syndromes. Out of them, some of the most common ones include hereditary breast cancer and ovarian cancer syndromes, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Cowden syndrome, Lynch syndrome, Familial adenomatous polyposis, and retinoblastoma, among others. The practice of genetic testing for hereditary cancer syndromes has changed dramatically in the recent years. In developed countries, like , , etc., the demand for genetic testing to detect cancer risks is driving the growth of the market. The high GDP expenditure on healthcare, per capita expenditure, increase in awareness among the people, and high income of the citizens are the factors that drive the market in an countries. Key Manufacturers Like

