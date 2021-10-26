Human Insulin Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021 -2024

“ Human Insulin Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Human Insulin market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
The rise in Insulin Drug Pricing
– Insulins have been in the market for decades. However, the cost of insulin has always been a primary concern.
– A recent example is the pull-out of Tresiba from due to the pricing pressure after the authorities said they would price the long-acting basal insulin on par with old human insulin injections.
– Though biosimilar competition in increased, allowing for insulin prices to be low, branded drugs have always been the order of the day.
– Moreover, leading players have been able to get multiple extensions by making incremental improvements to their branded drugs.
Dominates the Market
– As of 2018, dominated the insulin market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The rise is due to the high prevalence of diabetes among the country’s population.
– In , according to an estimate, the number of patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is gradually increasing.
– The diabetic population in , as of 2018, was reported to be 7.9 million.
– The number is expected to increase many-fold in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles, changing food habits, and other lifestyle changes.
Market Overview:
Key Manufacturers Like
Scope of the Report:
Human Insulin market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Human Insulin market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Human Insulin market have also been involved in the study.
Market Dynamics: –
- Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
- Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
- Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)
Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –
- What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Human Insulin market in 2023?
- What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Human Insulin market?
- What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Human Insulin?
- Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Human Insulin market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
- Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Human Insulin space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
- What are the Human Insulin market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?
Lastly, the Global Human Insulin Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors.
Study objectives of Human Insulin Market Report:
- To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Human Insulin market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Human Insulin market
- To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
- To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To provide economic factors, technology and Human Insulin market trends that influence the global Human Insulin market
Detailed TOC of Human Insulin Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Insulin (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.1.1.1.1 Lantus (Insulin Glargine)
5.1.1.1.2 Levemir (Insulin Detemir)
5.1.1.1.3 Toujeo (Insulin Glargine)
5.1.1.1.4 Tresiba (Insulin Degludec)
5.1.1.1.5 Basaglar (Insulin Glargine)
5.1.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.1.1.2.1 NovoRapid\Novolog (Insulin Aspart)
5.1.1.2.2 Humalog (Insulin Lispro)
5.1.1.2.3 Apidra (Insulin Glulisine)
5.1.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.1.1.3.1 Novolin\Actrapid\Insulatard
5.1.1.3.2 Humilin
5.1.1.3.3 Insuman
5.1.1.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.1.1.4.1 Insulin Glargine Biosimilars
5.1.1.4.2 Human Insulin Biosimilars
5.1.1.5 Insulin Combinations
5.1.1.5.1 NovoMix (Biphasic Insulin Aspart)
5.1.1.5.2 Ryzodeg (Insulin Degludec and Insulin Aspart)
5.1.1.5.3 Xultophy (Insulin Degludec and Liraglutide)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1 United Kingdom
5.2.1.1.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.1.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.1.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.1.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.1.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.2
5.2.1.2.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.2.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.2.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.2.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.2.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.3 France
5.2.1.3.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.3.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.3.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.3.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.3.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.4 Russia
5.2.1.4.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.4.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.4.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.4.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.4.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.5 Spain
5.2.1.5.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.5.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.5.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.5.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.5.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.6 Italy
5.2.1.6.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.6.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.6.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.6.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.6.5 Insulin Combinations
5.2.1.7 Rest of
5.2.1.7.1 Basal or Long-acting Insulins
5.2.1.7.2 Bolus or Fast-acting Insulins
5.2.1.7.3 Traditional Human Insulins
5.2.1.7.4 Biosimilar Insulins
5.2.1.7.5 Insulin Combinations
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Novo Nordisk
7.1.2 Eli Lilly
7.1.3 Sanofi
7.1.4 Biocon
7.2 Company Share Analysis
7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
7.2.2 Eli Lilly
7.2.3 Sanofi
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
