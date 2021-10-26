Healthcare BPO Market 2021: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

“Healthcare BPO Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Healthcare BPO market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).
Key Market Trends:
Revenue Cycle Management is Expected to Grow Faster in the Product Services Segment
The growth of the revenue cycle management (RCM) market is attributed to an increase in government initiatives, to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, increasing revenue loss due to billing errors, and increasing adoption of EHR/EMR. Most hospitals are presently dependent on third-party providers for denial management service, as they lack the expert knowledge and time to manage the reimbursement process. Most common billing errors include failure to verify insurance, filing an incomplete claim, coding errors, lack of specificity, and missing filing deadlines. Most of the care providers are presently addressing the challenge, by working with third-party medical billing professionals who are expert in the overall revenue cycle management. Hence, it can be concluded that the revenue loss to hospitals, due to billing errors, can be prevented by specialty revenue cycle management service providers. Thereby, this factor is expected to drive the market studied over the forecast period.
North Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
Currently, North dominates the market for healthcare BPO and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North region, the holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditure, and a high percentage of claim records. There are some of the factors driving the growth of the market, in the region.
Detailed TOC of Healthcare BPO Market Report 2019-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rise of Nearshore Outsourcing Destinations and Access to Technology
4.2.2 Rapid Increase in Clinical Process Outsourcing (CPO)
4.2.3 Implementation of PPACA Compelled Healthcare Player to Move toward Outsourcing
4.2.4 Fewer Errors in Several Non-critical Functions, like Finance and Accounting, Customer Care Services, etc.
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Complex Regulations
4.3.2 Hidden Costs of Outsourcing
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Payer Service
5.1.1 Human Resource Management
5.1.2 Claims Management
5.1.3 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
5.1.4 Operational/Administrative Management
5.1.5 Care Management
5.1.6 Provider Management
5.1.7 Other Payer Services
5.2 By Provider Service
5.2.1 Patient Enrollment and Strategic Planning
5.2.2 Patient Care Service
5.2.3 Revenue Cycle Management
5.3 By Pharmaceutical Service
5.3.1 Research and Development
5.3.2 Manufacturing
5.3.3 Non-clinical Service
5.3.3.1 Supply Chain Management and Logistics
5.3.3.2 Sales and Marketing Services
5.3.3.3 Other Non-clinical Services
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.4.5 South
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Accenture
6.1.2 Eli Global
6.1.3 Gebbs
6.1.4 Genpact
6.1.5 IBM
6.1.6 Parexel
6.1.7 IQVIA
6.1.8 Sutherland
6.1.9 Truven Health
6.1.10 United Health Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
