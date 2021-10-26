Categories
High Content Screening Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types

High Content Screening

The report focuses on the favorable Global “High Content Screening market” and its expanding nature. The High Content Screening market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • The high content screening market was valued at around USD 600 million and is expected to reach a market value of approximately USD 1.05 billion, by registering a growth rate of 9.8%.
  • Under the conventional method of toxicity studies, large libraries are screened in search of potential drug candidates. This method is expensive, resource- and time-consuming, and has a low success rate. Consequently, high content screening (HCS) solutions for testing the potential toxicity of chemicals and complex substances are being adopted by pharmaceutical companies to improve in-vitro toxicity testing by reducing the time and cost. The need for cost containment in pharmaceutical R&D, advancements in informatics solutions and imaging instruments, and government funding and venture capital investments across developed markets are the major factors driving the growth of the high-content screening (HCS) market. The increasing number of contract research organizations providing HCS outsourcing services and application of HCS in personalized medicine, present significant growth opportunities in the market.<

    Key Manufacturers

  • GE Healthcare
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Biotek Instruments Inc.
  • Bio
  • Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Merck Millipore

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    High Content Screening market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the High Content Screening market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the High Content Screening market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • High-content screening (HCS) is a method that is used in biological research and drug discovery to identify substances, such as small molecules, peptides, or RNAi that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner. High-content screening includes any method used to analyze whole cells or components of cells with a simultaneous readout of several parameters.

    TOC of High Content Screening Market Report Covered:

    Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, High Content Screening market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

    Reasons to Purchase High Content Screening Market Report Covered:

    • The report analyses how High Content Screening market will grow in the future.
    • Analyzing various perspectives of the High Content Screening market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.
    • Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
    • Recognize the new developments, High Content Screening market shares and policies employed by the major market players.
    • Competitive landscape including the High Content Screening market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years
    • Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major High Content Screening market players

    Key Market Trends:

    On the basis of Product Type, Instrument segment led the global market in 2018

    Based on the product segment, the high content screening market is further segmented into instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. The market for HCS software is expected to increase with the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Among all high content screening products, the instrument segment occupies the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments.

    APAC region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate

    The high content screening market in APAC is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing drug discovery research, government initiatives, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets, and developing R&D infrastructure are driving the growth of the HCS market in this region.

    Study objectives of High Content Screening Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the High Content Screening market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the High Content Screening market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and High Content Screening market trends that influence the global High Content Screening market

    Detailed TOC of High Content Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Need for Cost Containment in Pharmaceutical R&D
    4.2.2 Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments Across Developed Markets
    4.2.3 Advancements in Informatics Solutions and Imaging Instruments
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lower Adoption of HCS Instruments Due to Their High Prices
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Product
    5.1.1 Instruments
    5.1.1.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems
    5.1.1.2 Flow Cytometers
    5.1.2 Consumables
    5.1.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits
    5.1.2.2 Microplates
    5.1.2.3 Other Consumables
    5.1.3 Software
    5.1.4 Services
    5.1.5 Accessories
    5.2 Application
    5.2.1 Primary and Secondary Screening
    5.2.2 Target Identification and Validation
    5.2.3 Toxicity Studies
    5.2.4 Compound Profiling
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 End User
    5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
    5.3.2 Academic and Government Institutions
    5.3.3 Contract Research Organisation
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South Korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 GE Healthcare
    6.1.2 Danaher Corporation
    6.1.3 Perkinelmer Inc.
    6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
    6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
    6.1.6 Biotek Instruments Inc.
    6.1.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
    6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
    6.1.9 Merck Millipore

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

