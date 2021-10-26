High-throughput Screening Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2021-2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “High-throughput Screening market” and its expanding nature. The High-throughput Screening market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

High-throughput Screening market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the High-throughput Screening market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the High-throughput Screening market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of High-throughput Screening Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, High-throughput Screening market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Reasons to Purchase High-throughput Screening Market Report Covered:

The report analyses how High-throughput Screening market will grow in the future.

Analyzing various perspectives of the High-throughput Screening market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market and regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Recognize the new developments, High-throughput Screening market shares and policies employed by the major market players.

Competitive landscape including the High-throughput Screening market share of major players along with the key policies accepted for development in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major High-throughput Screening market players

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms Represent the Largest End Users of High-throughput Screening Modalities.

In order to gain sustainable competitive advantage, most of the large and small biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of novel molecules for the treatment of several chronic conditions. The need for rapid and precise screening of several target molecules, during drug discovery and development phases, has led to the adoption of automated high-throughput screening techniques to screen massive chemical and biomarker libraries generated during the research processes. Since an automated HTS system can test 10,000 to 100,000 target compounds per day, and uHTS can test more than 100,000 compounds per day, their adoption for drug discovery and development process has resulted in the market expansion.

North is Expected to Dominate the Market

North dominates the global high-throughput screening market, owing to the high adoption rate of HTS in the United States. The growth of the US high-throughput screening market can be attributed to the significant advances in combinatorial chemistry and the field of genomics. In addition, huge investments by the pharmaceutical industry, for HTS technologies, in terms of automation, miniaturization, and assay methodology, have further helped in the growth of the market. Furthermore, the end users of this market have witnessed increasing numbers of leads, clinical candidates, and marketed drugs arising from high-throughput screening.

Study objectives of High-throughput Screening Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the High-throughput Screening market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the High-throughput Screening market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and High-throughput Screening market trends that influence the global High-throughput Screening market

Detailed TOC of High-throughput Screening Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Open Access to High-throughput Screening Laboratories

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in HTS

4.2.3 Increasing Usage in Universities and Research Centers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment

4.3.2 Need for Extensive Automation Techniques

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Ultra-high-throughput Screening

5.1.2 Cell-based Assays

5.1.3 Lab-on-a-chip

5.1.4 Label-free Technology

5.2 By Applications

5.2.1 Target Identification

5.2.2 Primary Screening

5.2.3 Toxicology

5.3 By Products and Services

5.3.1 Instruments

5.3.2 Reagents and Kits

5.3.3 Services

5.4 By End Users

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

5.4.2 Academia and Research Institutes

5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Axxam SpA

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Tecan Group Ltd

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

