Synthetic Fabric Market 2021| Emerging Technologies, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2028

Synthetic fabrics, also known as artificial fabrics, are produced through chemical synthesis. They are made from synthetic fibers that have better mechanical and chemicals properties than cotton. Synthetic fabrics are lightweight and stronger and durable than natural fabrics. They have a smooth, shiny appearance and have significantly less tendency to form creases. The affordability of synthetic fabrics has made them a commonly worn fabric by people across the world. Nylon, polyester, acrylic, olefin, vinylon, micro fiber, and neoprene are some of the most used synthetic fabrics.

The demand for synthetic fabrics in the fashion and apparel industry has compounded in the recent past. Synthetic fabrics are well suited for producing dress materials in the apparel industry. They are easy to wash, absorb less moisture, and do not shrink, making them the material of choice in manufacturing dresses, skirts, jerseys, trousers, sports and swimwear, blazers, coats, jackets, suits, and other outfits. They are inexpensive compared to natural fabrics such as cotton, wool, silk, etc. and are widely consumed by the apparel and clothing industry. Synthetic fabrics are also used in home furnishing applications to manufacture carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, bed linen, blankets, curtains, etc. the rising consumer spending on home furnishing activities is anticipated to drive the demand for synthetic fabrics in the forecast period. Besides their uses in general textile, synthetic fabrics are also extensively used in automotive, aerospace, healthcare, construction, and filtration applications.

The “Global Synthetic Fabric Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the synthetic fabric market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global synthetic fabric market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading synthetic fabric market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global synthetic fabric market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the synthetic fabric market is segmented into, polyester, nylon, acrylics, polyolefin, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, clothing, home furnishing, automotive, filtration, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global synthetic fabric market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The synthetic fabric market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the synthetic fabric market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the synthetic fabric market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the synthetic fabric market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from synthetic fabric market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for synthetic fabric in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the synthetic fabric market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the synthetic fabric market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Bombay Dyeing

– China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

– E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

– Indorama Corporation

– Lenzing AG

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

– Reliance Industries Limited

– Teijin Limited

– Toray Chemical Korea, Inc.

– Toyobo Co., Ltd.

