Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Report 2021, Global Market Overview, Trends and Forecast till 2028

Predictive analytics is used to analyze current data to predict future using data mining, statistics, modelling, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It helps enhance various aspects in the healthcare segment. These include patient care, chronic disease management, supply chain efficiencies, and hospital administration. Healthcare predictive analytics industry will witness a strong growth with amount of healthcare data exceeding 187 thousand petabytes in 2015. Owing to the remarkable increase in healthcare database volume, healthcare providers are investing heavily on digital technology to manage crucial information. This healthcare transformation has pushed healthcare industry towards data integration and analytics leading to high demand for healthcare predictive analytics software worldwide.

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare Predictive Analytics with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

Market Segmentation

Based on application, the global Healthcare predictive analytics market is segmented into Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics, Operations Management Analytics, Population Health Management Analytics.

Based on delivery model, the market is categorised into Stand-alone, Integrated.

Based on end user, the market is categorised into Payers, Providers, Others

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Healthcare predictive analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Healthcare predictive analytics market in these regions.

Impact of Covid-19on Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, predictive analytics tools have played an integral part in healthcare organizations’ response to and defense against the virus. The enormous amount of data the pandemic has generated has given researchers and providers the opportunity to analyze trends, monitor patient populations, and begin to rectify longstanding issues in the healthcare industry. For instance, in April 2021, the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) has launched its COVID-19 Index, a predictive analytics tool that will help leaders prepare for future surges of coronavirus. Hence, overall impact of COVID 19 will remain positive on Healthcare predictive analytics market.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Key takeaways

Research methodology

Healthcare Predictive Analytics market landscape

Healthcare Predictive Analytics market – key market dynamics

Healthcare Predictive Analytics market – global market analysis

Healthcare Predictive Analytics market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – product and services

Healthcare Predictive Analytics market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – application

Overview

Healthcare Predictive Analytics market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis

Industry landscape

Healthcare Predictive Analytics market, key company profiles

Appendix

