Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis (2020-2027) | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Supply Demand and Forecast

The global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market size is expected to experience a substantial growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributable to the increasing incidence of hemorrhagic stroke and the growing adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) by key players in the treatment of hemorrhage across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its upcoming report, titled, “Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antihypertensive, Anti-Coagulants, Anti Convulsants, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Numerousindustries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government, as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

A hemorrhagic stroke is known as intracerebral hemorrhage that occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and accumulates in the tissue. This leads to an extra pressure on the brain that leads to heavy blood loss to the surrounding areas. During such incidence, immediate hemorrhagic stroke treatment is vital for the patient’s recovery. It is believed that about 13% of the strokes are hemorrhagic. The symptoms of the disease include nausea, vomiting, seizures, sudden and severe headache, and total or limited loss of consciousness, among others.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Hemorrhagic Stroke to Favor Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 15 million people experience a stroke every year across the globe. Among all these, around 5 million deaths are reported, while another 5 million suffer from permanent disability. The growing incidence of hemorrhagic stroke is driving the demand for prompt and optimum hemorrhagic stroke treatment across the globe. Furthermore, the growing adoption of modern technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) by major companies is expected to contribute to the growth of the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in January 2020, Capital Health, Hopewell, N.J. explained the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) software to aid in auto on of intracranial hemorrhage. The software efficiently determines the type of stroke to enable the desired timely treatment to the patients.

SEGMENTATION

Antihypertensive Segment to Remain Dominant Owing to the Increasing Adoption of the Drugs

The antihypertensive segment, based on drug, is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing preference of the optimum hemorrhagic stroke treatment drug by medical professionals to reduce the risk of stroke in the patient.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease in North America to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of chronic disease that is driving the demand for essential hemorrhagic stroke treatment in the region. On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market owing to the increasing adoption of advanced technology and the presence of improved healthcare infrastructure between 2019 and 2026.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Expand Their Product Portfolios

Major companies in the Global Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment Industry.

The global hemorrhagic stroke treatment market comprises of several major companies such as Bayer AG, Medtronic, and others. These companies are striving to expand their product portfolios by developing novel hemorrhagic stroke treatment procedures and strengthen their positions in the fiercely competitive global marketplace. The other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership to maintain their presence that is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019 – iSchemaView, Inc., a prominent hemorrhagic stroke treatment solutions provider, announced the launch of its latest addition, RAPID ICH. According to the company, the system adopts AI to triage non contrast CT that accurately notifies clinicians about the possibility of intracranial hemorrhage in the patient.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Hemorrhagic Stroke Treatment:

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic, Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Abbott

Among others

