Automotive Powertrain Electronics Market Size 2021 Global Growth, Supply, Outlook, Segments, Share and 2027 Forecast Research

The global automotive powertrain electronics market is likely to gain impetus from the rising usage of DC fast charging. Nowadays, the electric vehicle (EV) sector is taking the charger out of some vehicles and are storing them off-board for other usage. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Automotive Powertrain Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (Electric Motor, Inverter, DC/DC Converter, Battery Management System, Cell Module Controller, On Board Charger), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the automotive powertrain electronics market size was USD 49.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 83.47 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-powertrain-electronics-market-102856

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Continental AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the growth drivers and obstacles of the market?

How will the key companies intensify competition in the near future?

Which region would dominate by gaining the maximum revenue?

What are the major trends, opportunities, and challenges in the market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Standardization of Core Product Segment to Augment Growth

The standardization of core product segments is one of the major factors driving the automotive powertrain electronics market growth. These consist of 40 to 150 kW inverters or 48V systems. It would help in reducing the obstacles required for the tier-2 suppliers of semiconductors to enter the market. They would eventually increase pressure on the average selling price of the system and hence, surge competition. Apart from that, the automotive powertrain electronics are gaining popularity owing to the adoption of EVs. This is mainly occurring as the auto industry is trying to lower the cost of batteries and satisfy the consumer demand. However, there is a threat to the advancement of EVs as there are shortages of the supply of dysprosium. It may obstruct market growth.

Quick Buy – Automotive Powertrain Electronics Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102856

Segment-

Inverter Segment to Grow Steadily Backed by Ongoing Technological Advancements

Based on component type, the inverter segment held 34.83% automotive powertrain electronics market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising technological innovations in battery and inverter technologies. These are aiding in the improvement of the range of electric vehicles (EVs). Additionally, the price of EVs may reduce because of the development of such novel technologies. It would also upsurge the demand for inverters worldwide.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Dominate Stoked by Expansion of Automotive Industry

The market is regionally segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Out of these, Asia Pacific generated USD 23.28 billion revenue in 2018 and is set to lead the market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the expansion of the automotive industry in the developing countries, such as India and China. Also, the high volume markets, as well as the rising demand for innovative safety and electronic features in passenger cars are likely to contribute to the market growth in this region. Europe is set to remain in the second position backed by the increasing usage of electric vehicles in this region. In addition to that, the governments of various European countries are implementing stringent norms on commercial vehicles and passenger cars to lower the carbon emissions.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-powertrain-electronics-market-102856

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Collaboration Strategy to Gain Competitive Edge

The major companies present in the market are striving persistently to invest huge sums in the development of state-of-the-art products. It would help them in strengthening their position and widening their reach in the market. They are also adopting the strategy of collaborations and partnerships to gain a competitive edge. Below is a key industry development:

November 2018: NXP Semiconductors N.V. joined hands with VEPCO Technologies, Inc. to develop a high-voltage, ASIL-D-capable inverter prototype and power control reference platform. The platform consists of a Fuji Electric 800V silicon IGBT power module. It is blended with temperature and current sensing.

Automotive Powertrain Electronics Market Segmentation:

By Component Type

Electric Motor

Inverter

DC/DC Converter

Battery Management Systems

Cell Module Controller

On Board Charger

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

Related Reports:

10 Top Automotive Start-Stop System Trends to Watch Post-COVID | Fortune Business Insights

Utility Truck Market 2021 Global Top Key Players, Size, Growth, Gross Margin, Share, Development and Forecast 2026

Top 10 Automotive Seat Belt Industry Trends to Watch Post-COVID | Fortune Business Insights

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/