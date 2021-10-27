Hydroxychloroquine Market to Reach $2,339.1 Million by 2027; Increasing Demand for the Product Will provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global hydroxychloroquine market size is projected to reach USD 2,339.1 million by the end of 2027. The increasing incidence of COVID-19 infection will bode well for the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Malaria, COVID-19, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 894.0 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hydroxychloroquine-market-102706

Hydroxychloroquine is a drug that is used for treatment of patients suffering from malaria. The drug was initially prescribed for use by leading authorities such as the EU and the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of patients suffering from arthritis as well as autoimmune diseases such as lupus. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to a huge emphasis on the research and development of several drugs associated with its treatment. It was observed that hydroxychloroquine showed positive signs in recovery phase of patients suffering from the coronavirus. As a result, there is a sudden surge in demand for the product across the world. Countries such as the United States are putting in several efforts to development an efficient treatment option with the help of hydroxychloroquine. The increasing cases of malaria will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The growing demand for the product across the world will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Asia Pacific Likely to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Production of Hydroxychloroquine Will Aid Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge leading. The high production of the product in several countries across this region will aid the growth of the regional market. India is currently the largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, with over 70% of the global production occurring in the country. As of 2019, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 346.9 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in North America will also witness considerable growth due to the increasing incidences of coronavirus in the United States.

Leading Players operating in the Hydroxychloroquine Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Sanofi

Zydus Cadia

Ipca Laboratories Ltd

Sandoz International GmbH (part of Novartis AG)

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bayer AG

Others in the report

Industry Developments:

March 2020: Mylan N.V announced that it will be increasing its production capacity of hydroxychloroquine to in its West Virginia facility to control the progression of COVID-19 in U.S

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hydroxychloroquine-market-102706

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Malaria, Key Regions Key development in Hydroxychloroquine Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak Pipeline Analysis

Global Hydroxychloroquine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Malaria COVID-19 Rheumatoid Arthritis Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Hydroxychloroquine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Disease Indication Malaria COVID-19 Rheumatoid Arthritis Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channels Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Hydroxychloroquine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Disease Indication Malaria COVID-19 Rheumatoid Arthritis Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channels Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Toc Continue…

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hydroxychloroquine-market-102706

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/hydroxychloroquine-market-9852

Related Reports:

Hearing Aids Market to Exhibit 7.4% CAGR during 2021-2028; Increasing Prevalence of Hearing Loss to Augment Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Immune Health Supplements Market: Ancient Nutrition Unveils SBO Probiotics in Four Variants to Satiate High Consumer Demand, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Fitness Tracker Market to Reach USD 114.36 Billion by 2028; Rising Health Disorders to Brighten Market Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Top 5 Companies in the Ocular Implants Market, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

Top 5 Companies in the U.S Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

Top 5 Companies in the Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market, 2021 | Fortune Business Insights™

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/