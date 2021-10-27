Medical X-ray Market Worth USD 16.86 Billion at 4.4% CAGR by 2028 Owing to Presence of Established Players in North America

The global medical x-ray market size is expected to reach USD 16.86 billion by 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Medical X-ray Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 12.14 billion in 2020 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. The increasing demand for digital medical x-rays and the supportive government initiatives to create awareness among people are the factors attributed to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Major Medical X-ray Market Key players covered in the report include:

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (Erlangen, Germany)

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Illinois, United States)

Carestream Health (New York, United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Tokyo, Japan)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Stamford, Connecticut, United States)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

Other Prominent Players

Medical X-ray Market Analysis 2021:

Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the market on the basis of product type, technology type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into static and dynamic. Based on technology, the market is divided into analog and digital. Furthermore, based on application, the market is segregated into dental, veterinary, cardiovascular, oncology, others. Lastly, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America. Europe, The Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Market to Exhibit a Year-on-Year Growth of 2.8% in 2021 amid COVID-19

According to an article published by the ScienceDirect, overall medical imaging volume in 2020 declined by about 12.2% compared to 2019 in the United States. The declining numbers are due to the either cancelled or postponed non-COVID procedures as per the guidelines of the government agencies in 2020. However, once the situation returns to normalcy and the resumption of medical procedures across several healthcare institutions, the global market will exhibit a positive growth during the forecast period.

Further Report Findings:

North America stood at USD 4.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of several players in the region that are investing in the development of technologically advanced medical x-ray systems. For instance, in September 2020, Carestream Health, the U.S.-based company, announced the launch of an advanced DRX-Compass x-ray System to provide accurate and efficient x-rays for medical imaging centers and mid-tier hospitals globally.

The market in Europe is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the increasing incidence of chronic ailments such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory disorders in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Based on the end-user, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to experience exponential growth and hold a significant medical x-ray market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as increasing reliability on these types of centers that provide accurate and efficient results and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals globally.

Market Players Focus on Merger and Acquisition to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market for medical x-ray is consolidated by the presence of major companies striving to maintain their presence. These companies are strategically acquiring other smaller companies to expand their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. Other key players in the market are striving to maintain a stronghold by adopting strategies such as partnerships and collaboration during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

June 2020 – Siemens Healthineers unveiled the world’s first-ever intelligent x-ray system with integrated AI. According to the company, the system can be adopted for efficiently optimizing the daily routine of image acquisition in radiography.

Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Chronic Diseases by Key Countries/Regions New Product Launches Key Mergers, Acquisition, and Partnerships Technological Advancements in Medical X-ray Impact of COVID-19 on Medical X-ray Market

Global Medical X-ray Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Static Dynamic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Type Analog Digital Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Dental Veterinary Cardiovascular Oncology Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

Global Medical X-ray Market Segmentation :

By Product Type

Static

Dynamic

By Technology Type

Analog

Digital

By Application

Dental

Veterinary

Cardiovascular

Oncology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (By Product Type, By Technology Type, By End user, and By Country)

U.S. (By Technology Type)

Canada (By Technology Type)

Europe (By Product Type, By Technology Type, By End user, and By Country)

U.K. (By Technology Type)

Germany (By Technology Type)

France (By Technology Type)

Italy (By Technology Type)

Spain (By Technology Type)

Scandinavia (By Technology Type)

Rest of the Europe

