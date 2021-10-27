Portable Ultrasound Market: Royal Philips Introduces Lumify to Adapt to Major Demographic Changes in Japan, reports Fortune Business Insights™

The global portable ultrasound market size is projected to reach USD 3,897.0 million in 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Portable Ultrasound Market, 2020-2026.” The study further mentions that the market stood at USD 1,801.5 million in 2019. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% in the 2020-2026 period. The increasing adoption of ultrasound-based imaging analysis software for integrating deep learning techniques is set to affect growth positively. In January 2020, for instance, Siemens Healthineers introduced its latest ACUSON Redwood Ultrasound System. It features AI-powered tools and advanced applications for smart workflows and higher clinical confidence.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact Growth Stoked by Supply Chain Disruptions

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in manufacturing challenges and supply chain disruptions across the globe. Several companies are focusing on the production of essential medical equipment to cater to the high demand. Hence, portable ultrasound devices are exhibiting a decline in sales. But, in some cases, these devices are being used to diagnose COVID-19. Our research reports will help you better understand the current situation of the industry.

Touchscreen Segment to Exhibit High CAGR Stoked by Rising Regulatory Approvals

The market is segregated into type, geography, and end-users. Based on end-users, it is bifurcated into clinics and hospitals. Below is a brief note on the type criterion:

By Type: The market is segmented into touchscreen and built-in-console. Out of these, the built-in-console segment held the largest portable ultrasound market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the surging shift of people towards these systems from conventional equipment. The touchscreen segment, on the other hand, would showcase a high CAGR throughout the forthcoming years fueled by the increasing number of regulatory approvals that are being awarded for the marketing of such systems.

Regional Insights-

Introduction of Innovative Products to Help Europe Remain in Second Position

North America : The region generated USD 733.5 million in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of unique portable ultrasound devices.

: The region generated in 2019 in terms of revenue. It is expected to remain in the leading position throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing adoption of unique portable ultrasound devices. Europe: It would remain in the second position on account of the rising expenditure in the medical sector by developed countries. Several companies present in this region are also introducing novel products to fulfil the unmet needs. Mindray Medical, for instance, introduced ME series, its state-of-the-art portable ultrasound, to enhance clinical confidence during critical COVID-19 cases.

Competitive Landscape-

Expansion & New Product Launches — Significant Strategies of Key Players

The market contains several prominent companies, such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. and GE Healthcare. They collectively account for the largest share because of their technologically advanced product portfolios. Some of the others are engaging in expansion activities to compete with their rivals. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2020: Royal Philips announced the commercial availability of its handheld ultrasound solution, Lumify in Japan. It would help people to keep up with the changing demographics, such as declining geriatric population and birth rate. This new portable ultrasound device will also aid clinicians to monitor medical conditions on the bedside.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of renowned manufacturers present in this market:

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc. (Bothell, U.S.)

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

Hitachi Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China)

EDAN Instruments (Shenzhen, China)

Terason Corporation (Burlington, U.S.)

CHISON Medical Technologies (Jiangsu, China)

Healcerion (Seoul, South Korea)

Butterfly Network, Inc. (Guilford, U.S.)

Bard Access Systems Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (Salt Lake City, U.S.)

Teknova Medical Systems Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Advanced Instrumentations (Miami, Florida)

DRE Medical (Kentucky, U.S.)

DRAMIŃSKI S. A. (Olsztyn, Poland)

Landwind Medical (Shenzhen, China)

Shenzhen AnaSonic Bio-Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (University Town of Shenzhen, China)

Accutome Inc. (Philadelphia, U.S.)

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Neu-Ulm, Germany)

Other Players

Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Sales Channels Analysis Key Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Covid-19 Impact on the Market

Global Portable Ultrasound Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Built-in-console Touchscreen Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Market Revenue (USD million) and Volume (Units) Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Toc Continue…

Global Portable Ultrasound Market Segmentation :

By Type

Built-in-console

Touchscreen

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

By Geography

North America By Type By End User By Country

Europe By Type By End User By Country/ Sub-Region

Asia Pacific By Type By End User By Country/ Sub-Region

Latin America By Type By End User By Country/ Sub-Region

Middle East & Africa By Type By End User By Country/ Sub-Region



