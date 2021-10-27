Anti-infective Drugs Market to Showcase Extensive Growth Fueled by Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Worldwide, States Fortune Business Insights™

The global ”anti-infective drugs market” size is projected to exhibit substantial growth due to the rising prevalence ofinfectious diseases, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Anti-infective Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Antibiotics, Antivirals, Antifungals, Others), By Indication (HIV, Pneumonia, Respiratory Infections, Tuberculosis), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The anti-infective drugs help in fighting the infection causing agents such as fungi, virus, bacteria, and parasites. Growing awareness among individuals regarding various infectious diseases is expected to increase the demand for these drugs.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought along a widespread awareness regarding the challenges of infectious diseases. Several countries across the globe have found themselves lacking the health structure to fight the virus, highlighting their shortcomings in fluorescent yellow. The panic regarding the same is rushing the global healthcare industry to work on the development of anti-infection drugs and the rush has resulted in several challenges. At Fortune Business Insights, we are working on analyzing the market conditions to find the solutions of such adversities.

Drivers & Restraints-

Extensive Research for the Development of Anti-infective Drugs to Drive Growth

Rising concerns regarding the prevalence of infectious diseases are expected to drive the growth of the global anti-infective drugs market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, infectious diseases are responsible for the deaths of 17 million people every year. In addition, extensive research and development related to the development of new anti-infective drugs is setto further enhance growth. However, the high cost associated with these drugs is likelyto retrain expansion.

Competitive Landscape-

Enhanced Research to Help Key Players Improve Effectiveness of Drugs

Prominent players operating in the global anti-infective drugs market are focusing on enhancing their research capabilities by collaborating with other players in the industry. This will help them improve the effectiveness of these drugs. For instance, in December 2015, Evotec AG and Spero Therapeutics announced the extension of their collaboration for the development of novel antibacterial drugs.

Industry Developments-

In October 2019 , Cipla acquired Elores, a novel and patented anti-infective drug, from Venus Remedies Ltd.

, Cipla acquired Elores, a novel and patented anti-infective drug, from Venus Remedies Ltd. In October 2018, Novartis AG entered into a licensing and equity agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals for the development of three novel anti-infective drug candidates for the treatment of antibiotic resistant gram-negative infections.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Anti-infective Drugs Market Report:

Pfizer Inc.

Merck and Co., Ltd.

Brystol Myers Squibb Company

Abbott

Novartis AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Others

What are the key segments in the market?

Global Anti-infective drugs market Segmentation :

By Drug Type

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungals

Others

By Indication

HIV

Pneumonia

Respiratory Infections

Tuberculosis

Others

By Route Of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Anti-infective drugs Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

