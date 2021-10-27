Digital Therapeutics Market to Inflate Gradually; Surging Geriatric Population to Support Expansion, states Fortune Business Insights™

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel demand for digital therapeutics during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digital Therapeutics Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Diabetes, Weight Management, Cardiovascular Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Others), By Product (Software, Devices), By End-user (Patients, Caregivers) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The market size is likely to proliferate owing to the growing geriatric population.

Market Driver:

Surging Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases to Bolster Growth

The increasing cases of heart strokes can improve the prospects of the market in the forthcoming years. As per the data reported by the American Heart Association’s Heart and Stroke Statistics – 2019, nearly half of (48%, 121.5 million in 2016) of all adults in the United States suffered from some type of cardiovascular disease. The growing emphasis on early diagnosis, disease prevention, and patient convenience can spur lucrative opportunities for the market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases owing to lack of physical exercise, sedentary lifestyles, and increased consumption of junk food can favor the market growth in the forthcoming years. The surging healthcare development and growing technological advancements are expected to contribute positively to the market’s growth.

Digital therapeutic delivers authentic therapeutic interventions to patients and offers high-quality software programs to inhibit, accomplish, or treat a medical disease or disorder.

However, lack of awareness and hesitancy among patients to adopt digital therapeutics are factors expected to hamper the market’s growth. Besides, data privacy concerns are expected to further hinder the market’s growth in the forthcoming years.

The Major Companies in The Global Digital TherapeuticsInclude:

Proteus Digital Health Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Welldoc Inc.

Livongo Health

Noom Inc.

Propeller Health

CANARY HEALTH

Mango Health Inc.

2Morrow, Inc.

Notable Development:

November 2019: Welldoc and Astellas Pharma Inc. developed and commercialized the Bluestar product in Japan and Asia.

October 2019: 2Morrow launched the first digital health smartphone app to help teens and young adults quit vaping.

June 2019:Catasys Inc. announced a partnership with CANARY HEALTH to aid more significant portion of the population through digital therapeutics

What are the key segments in the market?

Global Digital Therapeutics Segmentation :

By Application

Diabetes

Weight Management

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Others

By Product

Software

Devices

By End-user

Patients

Caregivers

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa) With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global digital therapeutics Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

