Bus Rapid Transit Market 2021 Global Trends, Industry Revenue, Growth, Development Status, Future Plans and Forecast Research Report 2027

The global bus rapid transit (BRT) market is set to gain impetus from the implementation of strict rules by the governments of China and India to reduce emissions of greenhouse gas. Therefore, several manufacturers have started producing battery-electric buses. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Bus Type (Standard, Articulated, Others), By Application (Urban Areas, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the bus rapid transit market size was USD 822.86 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1040.27 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the prominent BRT system manufacturers operating in the global market.

AB Volvo

Tata Motors

MAN

Ashok Leyland

Yutong

Marcopolo S.A.

King Long

Rising Demand for Road Safety will Favor Growth

Bus rapid transit corridors help in lowering the frequency of fatalities, injuries, and traffic incidents. They also enhance traffic safety. The TransMilenio BRT in Bogota, for instance, successfully lowered the rates of injuries and crashes of two main corridors. Besides, EMBARQ stated that it conducted thorough safety impact assessments that consisted of the before and after data for four BRT systems in Latin America, Australia, and India. The result was a reduction in the overall rate of crashes. The increasing implementation of BRT corridors stoked by the urgent need to surge road safety would propel the bus rapid transit market growth in the near future.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the risks of traveling with other passengers. The public transportation systems in various countries worldwide have been stopped owing to lockdown and social distancing measures to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. This factor may hinder the market growth.

Articulated Segment to Show Largest Share Fueled by Need for Ballooning Ridership

Based on bus type, the market is segregated into articulated, standard, and others. Out of these, the articulated segment is expected to generate the largest bus rapid transit market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the need for ballooning ridership and accommodating large-volume loading.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Achieving New Orders from Prominent Agencies

The market consists of a large number of manufacturers that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge by bagging contracts from other agencies. Through such contracts, they would be able to deliver their in-house BRT systems and buses for enhancing transportation networks. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2020 : Volvo Buses provided 21 conventional, 13 B340M articulated, and 6 B340M bi-articulated buses to Curitiba for improving its transportation system.

: Volvo Buses provided 21 conventional, 13 B340M articulated, and 6 B340M bi-articulated buses to Curitiba for improving its transportation system. December 2019: New Flyer bagged a contract from Brampton Transit (Canada) to provide 60-foot Xcelsior diesel-electric hybrid buses. It will be delivering 10 heavy-duty buses for broadening the Zum bus rapid transit fleet.

